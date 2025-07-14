PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Daniel van Tonder betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Daniel van Tonder of South Africa watches a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Daniel van Tonder returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 in the 2025 edition of the prestigious tournament. He'll be looking to improve on his previous performance at this event.

    Latest odds for van Tonder at The Open Championship.

    van Tonder's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021T4068-66-74-71-1

    At The Open Championship

    • In van Tonder's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2021, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    van Tonder's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--

    van Tonder's recent performances

    • van Tonder has an average of 0.553 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.438 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • van Tonder has averaged -0.898 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    van Tonder's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-1.8670.553
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.8490.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.120-0.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--3.748-1.438
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.913-0.898

    van Tonder's advanced stats and rankings

    • van Tonder has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.867 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, van Tonder is sporting a 0.849 mark this season. He has a 75.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, van Tonder has delivered a -3.748 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 34.50, and he is breaking par 13.89% of the time.
    • van Tonder's average Driving Distance this season is 297.0 yards.

    All stats in this article are accurate for van Tonder as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

