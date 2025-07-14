Daniel van Tonder betting profile: The Open Championship
Daniel van Tonder of South Africa watches a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Daniel van Tonder returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 in the 2025 edition of the prestigious tournament. He'll be looking to improve on his previous performance at this event.
van Tonder's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|T40
|68-66-74-71
|-1
At The Open Championship
- In van Tonder's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2021, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
van Tonder's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
van Tonder's recent performances
- van Tonder has an average of 0.553 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.438 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- van Tonder has averaged -0.898 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
van Tonder's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|1.867
|0.553
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.849
|0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.120
|-0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-3.748
|-1.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.913
|-0.898
van Tonder's advanced stats and rankings
- van Tonder has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.867 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, van Tonder is sporting a 0.849 mark this season. He has a 75.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, van Tonder has delivered a -3.748 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 34.50, and he is breaking par 13.89% of the time.
- van Tonder's average Driving Distance this season is 297.0 yards.
All stats in this article are accurate for van Tonder as of the start of The Open Championship.
