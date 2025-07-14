Collin Morikawa betting profile: The Open Championship
Collin Morikawa of the United States plays his second shot on the 18th hole on day two of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Collin Morikawa returns to compete in The Open Championship from Jul. 17-20 at Royal Portrush Golf Club. Morikawa will look to recapture the magic from his 2021 victory at this prestigious major tournament.
Morikawa's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T16
|73-70-72-71
|+2
|2023
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|2022
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|2021
|1
|67-64-68-66
|-15
At The Open Championship
- In Morikawa's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Morikawa's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he won the tournament at 15-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Morikawa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-76
|+4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|69-64-68-68
|-19
|75.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T42
|67-71-69-72
|-1
|18.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|70-74-74-70
|+8
|42.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T20
|67-75-77-71
|+2
|51.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T50
|70-72-74-72
|+4
|13.050
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|63-70-72-68
|-7
|58.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-75
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|69-66-77-69
|-3
|9.536
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T14
|72-69-72-72
|-3
|79.286
Morikawa's recent performances
- Morikawa has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 19-under.
- Morikawa has an average of 0.606 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Morikawa has averaged 1.015 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.529
|0.606
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.760
|0.607
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|90
|0.026
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.131
|-0.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.184
|1.015
Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Morikawa has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.760 (sixth) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.86% ranks 19th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Morikawa sports a 0.529 mark that ranks 11th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 295.6 yards ranks 149th.
- On the greens, Morikawa has delivered a -0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17.
- Morikawa ranks ninth on TOUR in Par Breakers at 24.59% and seventh in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 1.184.
- He has accumulated 1,427 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 16th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of The Open Championship.
