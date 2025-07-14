PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Collin Morikawa betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Collin Morikawa of the United States plays his second shot on the 18th hole on day two of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Collin Morikawa returns to compete in The Open Championship from Jul. 17-20 at Royal Portrush Golf Club. Morikawa will look to recapture the magic from his 2021 victory at this prestigious major tournament.

    Latest odds for Morikawa at The Open Championship.

    Morikawa's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1673-70-72-71+2
    2023MC73-73+4
    2022MC72-73+1
    2021167-64-68-66-15

    At The Open Championship

    • In Morikawa's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Morikawa's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he won the tournament at 15-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Morikawa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-76+4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT869-64-68-68-1975.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4267-71-69-72-118.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2370-74-74-70+842.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2067-75-77-71+251.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5070-72-74-72+413.050
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1763-70-72-68-758.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-75-8--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5469-66-77-69-39.536
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1472-69-72-72-379.286

    Morikawa's recent performances

    • Morikawa has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 19-under.
    • Morikawa has an average of 0.606 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Morikawa has averaged 1.015 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5290.606
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.7600.607
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green900.0260.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting134-0.131-0.436
    Average Strokes Gained: Total71.1841.015

    Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Morikawa has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.760 (sixth) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.86% ranks 19th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Morikawa sports a 0.529 mark that ranks 11th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 295.6 yards ranks 149th.
    • On the greens, Morikawa has delivered a -0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17.
    • Morikawa ranks ninth on TOUR in Par Breakers at 24.59% and seventh in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 1.184.
    • He has accumulated 1,427 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 16th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

