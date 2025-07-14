Tyrrell Hatton betting profile: The Open Championship
Tyrrell Hatton of England reacts to his tee shot lie on the 17th hole rough during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Tyrrell Hatton will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. Hatton looks to improve upon his missed cut in last year's tournament.
Hatton's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|2023
|T20
|71-73-68-71
|-1
|2022
|T11
|70-66-73-68
|-11
|2021
|MC
|72-70
|+2
At The Open Championship
- In Hatton's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Hatton's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 11th at 11-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Hatton's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T4
|73-70-68-72
|+3
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T60
|68-73-72-77
|+6
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T14
|69-70-75-71
|-3
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|T26
|68-71-70-77
|+6
|57.500
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|T63
|71-69-68-73
|-3
|7.000
|April 14, 2024
|Masters Tournament
|T9
|72-74-73-69
|E
|180.000
|Jan. 14, 2024
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|70-65-67-66
|-12
|55.200
|Jan. 7, 2024
|The Sentry
|T14
|69-62-72-67
|-22
|113.125
Hatton's recent performances
- Hatton has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 3-over.
- Hatton has an average of 0.213 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hatton has averaged 0.960 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hatton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.132
|0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.776
|0.497
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.625
|0.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.015
|-0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.517
|0.960
Hatton's advanced stats and rankings
- Hatton has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.776 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Hatton is sporting a 0.625 mark.
- On the greens, Hatton has delivered a -0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.83.
- Hatton's average Driving Distance this season is 301.7 yards.
- He has been breaking par 19.44 percent of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hatton as of the start of The Open Championship.
