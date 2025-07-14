Tyrrell Hatton betting profile: The Open Championship

Hatton has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 3-over.

Hatton has an average of 0.213 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.