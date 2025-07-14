PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Tyrrell Hatton betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Tyrrell Hatton of England reacts to his tee shot lie on the 17th hole rough during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Tyrrell Hatton will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. Hatton looks to improve upon his missed cut in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Hatton at The Open Championship.

    Hatton's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-77+8
    2023T2071-73-68-71-1
    2022T1170-66-73-68-11
    2021MC72-70+2

    At The Open Championship

    • In Hatton's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Hatton's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 11th at 11-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Hatton's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT473-70-68-72+3--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6068-73-72-77+6--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1469-70-75-71-3--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipMC73-77+8--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenT2668-71-70-77+657.500
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipT6371-69-68-73-37.000
    April 14, 2024Masters TournamentT972-74-73-69E180.000
    Jan. 14, 2024Sony Open in HawaiiT1370-65-67-66-1255.200
    Jan. 7, 2024The SentryT1469-62-72-67-22113.125

    Hatton's recent performances

    • Hatton has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 3-over.
    • Hatton has an average of 0.213 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hatton has averaged 0.960 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hatton's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.1320.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.7760.497
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.6250.470
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.015-0.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.5170.960

    Hatton's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hatton has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.776 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Hatton is sporting a 0.625 mark.
    • On the greens, Hatton has delivered a -0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.83.
    • Hatton's average Driving Distance this season is 301.7 yards.
    • He has been breaking par 19.44 percent of the time this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hatton as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

