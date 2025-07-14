PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
10H AGO

Tony Finau betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tony Finau of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 19, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Tony Finau returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club from July 17-20, 2025. Finau looks to improve on his recent performances at this prestigious major tournament.

    Latest odds for Finau at The Open Championship.

    Finau's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-81+10
    2023MC73-75+6
    2022T2873-71-70-66-8
    2021T1570-66-72-67-5

    At The Open Championship

    • In Finau's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
    • Finau's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 15th at 5-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Finau's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6673-74-68-76+116.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3876-70-74-71+1122.500
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3172-73-76-72+526.714
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1970-69-69-74-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1565-70-67-70-885.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3872-70-68-68-620.688
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC75-73+4--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5669-72-76-76+55.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3270-65-70-67-821.214
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-76+8--

    Finau's recent performances

    • Finau has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 8-under.
    • Finau has an average of -0.521 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Finau has averaged 0.132 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Finau's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.025-0.521
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.0790.464
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green300.2340.489
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting137-0.140-0.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Total880.1480.132

    Finau's advanced stats and rankings

    • Finau has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.025 (114th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranks 80th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau sports a 0.079 mark that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 65.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Finau has delivered a -0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranks 62nd by breaking par 22.32% of the time.
    • Finau has accumulated 670 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 57th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

