Tony Finau betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Tony Finau of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 19, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Tony Finau returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club from July 17-20, 2025. Finau looks to improve on his recent performances at this prestigious major tournament.
Finau's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-81
|+10
|2023
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|2022
|T28
|73-71-70-66
|-8
|2021
|T15
|70-66-72-67
|-5
At The Open Championship
- In Finau's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
- Finau's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 15th at 5-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Finau's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T66
|73-74-68-76
|+11
|6.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T38
|76-70-74-71
|+11
|22.500
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|72-73-76-72
|+5
|26.714
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|70-69-69-74
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T15
|65-70-67-70
|-8
|85.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T38
|72-70-68-68
|-6
|20.688
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T56
|69-72-76-76
|+5
|5.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T32
|70-65-70-67
|-8
|21.214
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
Finau's recent performances
- Finau has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 8-under.
- Finau has an average of -0.521 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Finau has averaged 0.132 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.025
|-0.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.079
|0.464
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|30
|0.234
|0.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.140
|-0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.148
|0.132
Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.025 (114th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranks 80th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau sports a 0.079 mark that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 65.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Finau has delivered a -0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranks 62nd by breaking par 22.32% of the time.
- Finau has accumulated 670 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 57th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.