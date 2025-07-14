Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: The Open Championship
Tommy Fleetwood of England plays his second shot on the 13th hole on day two of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Tommy Fleetwood returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club from July 17-20, 2025. Fleetwood looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Fleetwood's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|2023
|T10
|66-71-71-72
|-4
|2022
|T4
|72-69-66-67
|-14
|2021
|T33
|67-71-70-70
|-2
At The Open Championship
- In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Fleetwood's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fourth at 14-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Fleetwood's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|70-67-71-68
|-4
|18.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T2
|66-65-63-72
|-14
|375.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|June 1, 2025
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T16
|72-75-72-70
|+1
|68.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T4
|67-67-70-68
|-8
|122.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|70-70-76-70
|+2
|19.125
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T4
|68-68-67-65
|-12
|300.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|7
|67-66-68-70
|-13
|225.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|73-69-75-69
|-2
|50.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T62
|68-73-74-81
|+8
|4.500
Fleetwood's recent performances
- Fleetwood has finished in the top five three times and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 14-under.
- Fleetwood has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fleetwood has averaged 1.612 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.265
|0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.629
|0.571
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|17
|0.315
|0.571
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.181
|0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|4
|1.390
|1.612
Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings
- Fleetwood has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.265 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranks 136th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fleetwood is sporting a 0.629 mark that ranks ninth on TOUR. He ranks 119th with a 65.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fleetwood is delivering a 0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 33rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Fleetwood has accumulated 1,717 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking ninth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of The Open Championship.
