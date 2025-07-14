PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tommy Fleetwood of England plays his second shot on the 13th hole on day two of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Tommy Fleetwood of England plays his second shot on the 13th hole on day two of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Tommy Fleetwood returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club from July 17-20, 2025. Fleetwood looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Fleetwood at The Open Championship.

    Fleetwood's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC76-75+9
    2023T1066-71-71-72-4
    2022T472-69-66-67-14
    2021T3367-71-70-70-2

    At The Open Championship

    • In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
    • Fleetwood's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fourth at 14-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Fleetwood's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3470-67-71-68-418.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT266-65-63-72-14375.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC74-75+9--
    June 1, 2025The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1672-75-72-70+168.750
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT467-67-70-68-8122.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4170-70-76-70+219.125
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT468-68-67-65-12300.000
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage767-66-68-70-13225.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2173-69-75-69-250.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT6268-73-74-81+84.500

    Fleetwood's recent performances

    • Fleetwood has finished in the top five three times and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 14-under.
    • Fleetwood has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fleetwood has averaged 1.612 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.2650.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.6290.571
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green170.3150.571
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.1810.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Total41.3901.612

    Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fleetwood has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.265 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranks 136th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fleetwood is sporting a 0.629 mark that ranks ninth on TOUR. He ranks 119th with a 65.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fleetwood is delivering a 0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 33rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Fleetwood has accumulated 1,717 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking ninth on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

