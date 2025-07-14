PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Denny McCarthy betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Denny McCarthy of the United States tees off on the second hole on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 10, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Denny McCarthy will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. McCarthy aims to improve on his recent performances at this prestigious major tournament.

    Latest odds for McCarthy at The Open Championship.

    McCarthy's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-78+9
    2023MC76-78+12

    At The Open Championship

    • In McCarthy's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
    • McCarthy has missed the cut in both of his appearances at The Open Championship in the last two years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    McCarthy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-71+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1166-68-70-65-1558.714
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1269-64-70-69-8115.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5770-74-76-76+1610.250
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5572-75-77-76+1210.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT870-68-72-70-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4662-73-74-69-214.300
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4968-69-72-71-412.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2971-75-71-71E37.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1871-68-72-75-242.063

    McCarthy's recent performances

    • McCarthy has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • McCarthy has an average of -0.424 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.532 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy has averaged 0.798 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.181-0.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.2080.353
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green920.0220.337
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.5520.532
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.6010.798

    McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarthy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.181 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.2 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sports a 0.208 mark that ranks 59th on TOUR. He ranks 91st with a 65.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarthy has delivered a 0.552 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranks 133rd by breaking par 20.63% of the time.
    • McCarthy has accumulated 971 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 36th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

