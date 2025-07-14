Denny McCarthy betting profile: The Open Championship
Denny McCarthy of the United States tees off on the second hole on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 10, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Denny McCarthy will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. McCarthy aims to improve on his recent performances at this prestigious major tournament.
McCarthy's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|2023
|MC
|76-78
|+12
At The Open Championship
- In McCarthy's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- McCarthy has missed the cut in both of his appearances at The Open Championship in the last two years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
McCarthy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|66-68-70-65
|-15
|58.714
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T12
|69-64-70-69
|-8
|115.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T57
|70-74-76-76
|+16
|10.250
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|55
|72-75-77-76
|+12
|10.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|70-68-72-70
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T46
|62-73-74-69
|-2
|14.300
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T49
|68-69-72-71
|-4
|12.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T29
|71-75-71-71
|E
|37.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|71-68-72-75
|-2
|42.063
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- McCarthy has an average of -0.424 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.532 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has averaged 0.798 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.181
|-0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.208
|0.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|92
|0.022
|0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.552
|0.532
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.601
|0.798
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.181 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.2 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sports a 0.208 mark that ranks 59th on TOUR. He ranks 91st with a 65.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarthy has delivered a 0.552 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranks 133rd by breaking par 20.63% of the time.
- McCarthy has accumulated 971 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 36th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of The Open Championship.
