Denny McCarthy betting profile: The Open Championship

McCarthy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.181 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.2 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sports a 0.208 mark that ranks 59th on TOUR. He ranks 91st with a 65.95% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, McCarthy has delivered a 0.552 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranks 133rd by breaking par 20.63% of the time.