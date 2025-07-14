J.T. Poston betting profile: The Open Championship
J.T. Poston of the United States plays a shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
J.T. Poston returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club from July 17-20. He'll look to improve upon his previous performances in this prestigious major tournament.
Poston's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|2023
|T41
|71-73-69-73
|+2
|2022
|MC
|73-73
|+2
At The Open Championship
- In Poston's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Poston's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 41st at 2-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Poston's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|73-67-71-69
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T33
|74-72-70-73
|+9
|28.250
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|66-69-71-72
|-2
|16.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T5
|68-70-68-73
|-5
|275.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|65-70-69-70
|-6
|40.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|64-70-68-65
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T11
|68-67-71-67
|-11
|125.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T42
|74-72-73-73
|+4
|19.125
Poston's recent performances
- Poston has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
- Poston has an average of 0.285 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Poston has averaged -0.087 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.121
|0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|0.066
|-0.485
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|33
|0.219
|0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.070
|-0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.335
|-0.087
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.121 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.5 yards ranks 157th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston sports a 0.066 mark that ranks 92nd on TOUR. He ranks 126th with a 64.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Poston has delivered a -0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranks 101st by breaking par 21.35% of the time.
- Poston has accumulated 787 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 49th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of The Open Championship.
