8H AGO

Maverick McNealy betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Maverick McNealy of the United States tees off on the 11th hole on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 10, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Maverick McNealy of the United States tees off on the 11th hole on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 10, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Maverick McNealy returns to The Open Championship after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 edition of golf's oldest major championship.

    Latest odds for McNealy at The Open Championship.

    McNealy's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-81+10

    At The Open Championship

    • In McNealy's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    McNealy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2267-71-71-66-531.875
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1770-70-66-68-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. Open3776-69-72-73+1025.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT575-72-69-70-2287.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3370-72-69-73E28.250
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6068-69-72-72+18.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT370-65-65-70-14312.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3272-73-71-73+130.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT368-72-71-72-5162.500

    McNealy's recent performances

    • McNealy has finished in the top-five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for third with a score of 14-under.
    • McNealy has an average of 0.581 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McNealy has averaged 0.986 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.2820.581
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.299-0.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green132-0.1100.245
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting320.3040.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Total270.7760.986

    McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McNealy's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.282 ranks 38th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranks 69th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, McNealy sports a 0.299 mark that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks 49th with a 67.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McNealy has delivered a 0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 32nd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 140th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • McNealy has accumulated 1,625 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking eleventh on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

