Maverick McNealy betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Maverick McNealy of the United States tees off on the 11th hole on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 10, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Maverick McNealy returns to The Open Championship after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 edition of golf's oldest major championship.
McNealy's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-81
|+10
At The Open Championship
- In McNealy's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
McNealy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|67-71-71-66
|-5
|31.875
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|70-70-66-68
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|37
|76-69-72-73
|+10
|25.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T5
|75-72-69-70
|-2
|287.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T33
|70-72-69-73
|E
|28.250
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T60
|68-69-72-72
|+1
|8.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T3
|70-65-65-70
|-14
|312.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T32
|72-73-71-73
|+1
|30.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T3
|68-72-71-72
|-5
|162.500
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has finished in the top-five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for third with a score of 14-under.
- McNealy has an average of 0.581 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy has averaged 0.986 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.282
|0.581
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.299
|-0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|132
|-0.110
|0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.304
|0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.776
|0.986
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.282 ranks 38th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranks 69th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, McNealy sports a 0.299 mark that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks 49th with a 67.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McNealy has delivered a 0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 32nd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 140th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- McNealy has accumulated 1,625 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking eleventh on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of The Open Championship.
