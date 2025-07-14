Tom McKibbin betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Tom McKibbin of Northern Ireland plays a shot on the ninth hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Tom McKibbin returns to The Open Championship after his debut appearance last year. He'll tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 edition of golf's oldest major championship.
McKibbin's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T66
|73-72-77-74
|+12
At The Open Championship
- In McKibbin's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 66th after posting a score of 12-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
McKibbin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T50
|70-71-74-73
|+4
|13.050
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T66
|73-72-77-74
|+12
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|T41
|74-71-71-72
|+8
|--
McKibbin's recent performances
- McKibbin's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 41st with a score of 8-over.
- He has an average of 0.359 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- McKibbin has an average of 0.374 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.435 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McKibbin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.333
|0.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.042
|-0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.246
|-0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.331
|0.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.460
|0.435
McKibbin's advanced stats and rankings
- McKibbin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.333 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 307.5 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McKibbin is sporting a 0.042 mark. He has a 59.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McKibbin is delivering a 0.331 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he is breaking par 13.89% of the time.
- McKibbin has accumulated 13 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 213th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McKibbin as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.