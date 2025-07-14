PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Phil Mickelson betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Phil Mickelson of the United States hits an approach shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Phil Mickelson returns to compete in The Open Championship from July 17-20 at Royal Portrush Golf Club. Mickelson, a past champion of this event, will look to improve upon his recent performances in golf's oldest major.

    Latest odds for Mickelson at The Open Championship.

    Mickelson's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6073-74-72-76+11
    2023MC77-74+9
    2022MC72-77+5
    2021MC80-72+12

    At The Open Championship

    • In Mickelson's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 11-over.
    • Mickelson has missed the cut in three of his last four appearances at this event.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Mickelson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC79-72+9--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC75-74+5--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT6073-74-72-76+11--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenMC79-76+15--
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    April 14, 2024Masters TournamentT4373-75-74-74+8--

    Mickelson's recent performances

    • Mickelson's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 43rd at the Masters Tournament, where he finished with a score of 8-over.
    • Mickelson has an average of -0.218 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.478 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Mickelson has averaged -1.104 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mickelson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.064-0.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.219-0.202
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.968-0.206
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.290-0.478
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.102-1.104

    Mickelson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mickelson has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.219 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mickelson has a -0.968 mark this season.
    • On the greens, Mickelson has delivered a -0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has a Putts Per Round average of 30.17.
    • Mickelson's average Driving Distance is 297.8 yards this season.
    • He has a Greens in Regulation percentage of 54.63% and breaks par 17.59% of the time this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mickelson as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

