Sungjae Im betting profile: The Open Championship
Sungjae Im of South Korea chips on the 10th green on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 10, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Sungjae Im will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. Im finished tied for seventh in last year's tournament, posting a score of 1-under par.
Im's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T7
|76-72-66-69
|-1
|2023
|T20
|70-74-67-72
|-1
|2022
|T81
|71-73-74-74
|+4
At The Open Championship
- In Im's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 1-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Im's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T61
|67-73-71-73
|+4
|7.875
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T57
|68-77-76-75
|+16
|10.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T16
|73-72-73-71
|+1
|68.750
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|69-66-67-72
|-6
|40.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|67-68-67-70
|-12
|20.583
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T11
|69-69-68-67
|-11
|125.000
Im's recent performances
- Im has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 11-under.
- Im has an average of 0.378 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.590 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Im has averaged -0.614 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.382
|0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|176
|-0.937
|-1.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|3
|0.551
|1.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.137
|-0.590
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.134
|-0.614
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.382 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.1 yards ranks 153rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sports a -0.937 mark that ranks 176th on TOUR. He ranks 161st with a 62.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Im has delivered a 0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.06, and he ranks 37th by breaking par 22.93% of the time.
- Im has accumulated 1,130 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 27th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of The Open Championship.
