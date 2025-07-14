PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sungjae Im of South Korea chips on the 10th green on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 10, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Sungjae Im will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. Im finished tied for seventh in last year's tournament, posting a score of 1-under par.

    Latest odds for Im at The Open Championship.

    Im's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T776-72-66-69-1
    2023T2070-74-67-72-1
    2022T8171-73-74-74+4

    At The Open Championship

    • In Im's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Im's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-76+2--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6167-73-71-73+47.875
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5768-77-76-75+1610.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC72-68E--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1673-72-73-71+168.750
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2369-66-67-72-640.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3367-68-67-70-1220.583
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1169-69-68-67-11125.000

    Im's recent performances

    • Im has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 11-under.
    • Im has an average of 0.378 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.590 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Im has averaged -0.614 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Im's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.3820.378
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green176-0.937-1.447
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green30.5511.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting700.137-0.590
    Average Strokes Gained: Total900.134-0.614

    Im's advanced stats and rankings

    • Im has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.382 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.1 yards ranks 153rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sports a -0.937 mark that ranks 176th on TOUR. He ranks 161st with a 62.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Im has delivered a 0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.06, and he ranks 37th by breaking par 22.93% of the time.
    • Im has accumulated 1,130 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 27th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

