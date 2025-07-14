Sungjae Im betting profile: The Open Championship

Im has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.382 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.1 yards ranks 153rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sports a -0.937 mark that ranks 176th on TOUR. He ranks 161st with a 62.44% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Im has delivered a 0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.06, and he ranks 37th by breaking par 22.93% of the time.