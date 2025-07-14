Tom Kim betting profile: The Open Championship
Tom Kim of South Korea chips onto the green on the 11th hole on day four of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 13, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Tom Kim looks to bounce back at The Open Championship after missing the cut last year. He'll tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 edition of golf's oldest major.
Kim's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|2023
|T2
|74-68-68-67
|-7
|2022
|T47
|69-71-72-71
|-5
At The Open Championship
- In Kim's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for second at 7-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T17
|66-70-67-71
|-6
|47.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|67-76
|-1
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|67-72-68-73
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T33
|72-73-72-72
|+9
|28.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T44
|70-68-71-70
|-1
|11.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|71
|71-72-75-75
|+9
|6.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T54
|72-68-71-71
|-2
|3.646
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 6-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.285 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.092 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged -0.044 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.164
|-0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.247
|-0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|47
|0.167
|0.499
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.177
|-0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|0.073
|-0.044
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.247 (50th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation rate of 63.18% ranks 152nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Kim sports a 0.167 mark that ranks 47th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69.
- Kim has accumulated 402 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 88th on TOUR.
- His Driving Distance average of 301.4 yards ranks 97th on TOUR, while his Par Breakers rate of 20.15% places him 145th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.