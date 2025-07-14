PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Tom Kim betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Kim of South Korea chips onto the green on the 11th hole on day four of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 13, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)



    Tom Kim looks to bounce back at The Open Championship after missing the cut last year. He'll tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 edition of golf's oldest major.

    Latest odds for Kim at The Open Championship.

    Kim's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC76-77+11
    2023T274-68-68-67-7
    2022T4769-71-72-71-5

    At The Open Championship

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
    • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for second at 7-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1766-70-67-71-647.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-66-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC67-76-1--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4567-72-68-73E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3372-73-72-72+928.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-69-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4470-68-71-70-111.500
    May 18, 2025PGA Championship7171-72-75-75+96.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5472-68-71-71-23.646
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-66-4--

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 6-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.285 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.092 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged -0.044 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.164-0.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green500.247-0.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green470.1670.499
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting142-0.177-0.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1010.073-0.044

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.247 (50th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation rate of 63.18% ranks 152nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Kim sports a 0.167 mark that ranks 47th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69.
    • Kim has accumulated 402 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 88th on TOUR.
    • His Driving Distance average of 301.4 yards ranks 97th on TOUR, while his Par Breakers rate of 20.15% places him 145th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

