10H AGO

Brian Campbell betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Campbell of the United States plays his second shot on the 10th hole on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 10, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Brian Campbell will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Campbell at The Open Championship.

    At The Open Championship

    • This is Campbell's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Campbell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-70+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere Classic165-66-68-67-18500.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC79-78+17--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayW/D79+7--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-72+1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5573-69-78-69+510.500
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3467-72-69-68-422.656
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-71-1--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3266-70-68-73-726.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3272-73-76-68+130.000

    Campbell's recent performances

    • Campbell has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished 1st with a score of 18-under.
    • Campbell has an average of -1.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.593 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Campbell has averaged 0.240 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee174-1.006-1.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.2530.824
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green230.2840.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting260.3520.593
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121-0.1170.240

    Campbell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Campbell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.006 (174th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 277.1 yards ranks 177th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sports a 0.253 mark that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 149th with a 63.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Campbell has delivered a 0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 42nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranks ninetieth by breaking par 21.67% of the time.
    • Campbell has accumulated 1,104 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 29th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

