Brian Campbell betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Brian Campbell of the United States plays his second shot on the 10th hole on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 10, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Brian Campbell will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At The Open Championship
- This is Campbell's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Campbell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|1
|65-66-68-67
|-18
|500.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-78
|+17
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|W/D
|79
|+7
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T55
|73-69-78-69
|+5
|10.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|67-72-69-68
|-4
|22.656
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|66-70-68-73
|-7
|26.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T32
|72-73-76-68
|+1
|30.000
Campbell's recent performances
- Campbell has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished 1st with a score of 18-under.
- Campbell has an average of -1.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.593 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campbell has averaged 0.240 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|174
|-1.006
|-1.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.253
|0.824
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|23
|0.284
|0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.352
|0.593
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.117
|0.240
Campbell's advanced stats and rankings
- Campbell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.006 (174th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 277.1 yards ranks 177th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sports a 0.253 mark that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 149th with a 63.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campbell has delivered a 0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 42nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranks ninetieth by breaking par 21.67% of the time.
- Campbell has accumulated 1,104 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 29th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.