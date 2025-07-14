Niklas Norgaard betting profile: The Open Championship
Niklas Norgaard of Denmark plays his second shot on the 10th hole on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 10, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Niklas Norgaard will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At The Open Championship
- This is Norgaard's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Norgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T46
|76-70-75-72
|+13
|16.125
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T5
|67-69-71-64
|-13
|62.500
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|66-67-72-67
|-12
|20.583
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
Norgaard's recent performances
- Norgaard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 13-under.
- Norgaard has an average of 0.820 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.212 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Norgaard has averaged 0.680 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Norgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.659
|0.820
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.012
|0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|173
|-0.487
|-0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.139
|0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.299
|0.680
Norgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Norgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.659 (fourth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.1 yards ranks fourth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Norgaard sports a -0.012 mark that ranks 111th on TOUR. He ranks 27th with a 69.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Norgaard has delivered a 0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 171st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.79, and he ranks 27th by breaking par 23.39% of the time.
- Norgaard has accumulated 159 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 153rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Norgaard as of the start of The Open Championship.
