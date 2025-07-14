PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Niklas Norgaard betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Niklas Norgaard of Denmark plays his second shot on the 10th hole on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 10, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Niklas Norgaard will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Norgaard at The Open Championship.

    At The Open Championship

    • This is Norgaard's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Norgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-68+1--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4676-70-75-72+1316.125
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-74+4--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT567-69-71-64-1362.500
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3366-67-72-67-1220.583
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-72+3--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-67-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-75+8--

    Norgaard's recent performances

    • Norgaard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 13-under.
    • Norgaard has an average of 0.820 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.212 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Norgaard has averaged 0.680 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Norgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.6590.820
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green111-0.0120.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green173-0.487-0.421
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.1390.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Total710.2990.680

    Norgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Norgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.659 (fourth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.1 yards ranks fourth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Norgaard sports a -0.012 mark that ranks 111th on TOUR. He ranks 27th with a 69.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Norgaard has delivered a 0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 171st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.79, and he ranks 27th by breaking par 23.39% of the time.
    • Norgaard has accumulated 159 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 153rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norgaard as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

