9H AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Hoge of the United States tees off on the 18th hole on day two of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Tom Hoge returns to Royal Portrush Golf Club for The Open Championship, set to tee off July 17-20, 2025. Hoge will look to improve upon his previous performances in this prestigious major tournament.

    Latest odds for Hoge at The Open Championship.

    Hoge's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T7274-70-74-80+14
    2023MC72-75+5
    2022MC74-76+6

    At The Open Championship

    • In Hoge's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 72nd after posting a score of 14-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Hoge's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-71+2--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4570-72-71-67E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT773-69-75-70-1176.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-70+1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6368-73-69-72+27.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans3663-71-66-74-142.850
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1870-70-66-69-950.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1472-72-70-71-379.286

    Hoge's recent performances

    • Hoge has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.
    • Hoge has an average of -0.165 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoge has averaged 0.371 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee168-0.519-0.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.5450.374
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green97-0.0050.360
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting890.053-0.198
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1010.0730.371

    Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoge's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.545 ranks 19th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 62.79% ranks 156th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Hoge has posted an average of -0.519 this season, ranking 168th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 294.3 yards ranks 158th.
    • On the greens, Hoge has delivered a 0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 89th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.15.
    • Hoge has accumulated 1,026 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 35th on TOUR.
    • In terms of scoring, Hoge ranks 112th in Par Breakers at 21.21% and 108th in Bogey Avoidance at 16.33%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

