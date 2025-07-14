Tom Hoge betting profile: The Open Championship
Tom Hoge of the United States tees off on the 18th hole on day two of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Tom Hoge returns to Royal Portrush Golf Club for The Open Championship, set to tee off July 17-20, 2025. Hoge will look to improve upon his previous performances in this prestigious major tournament.
Hoge's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T72
|74-70-74-80
|+14
|2023
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|2022
|MC
|74-76
|+6
At The Open Championship
- In Hoge's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 72nd after posting a score of 14-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Hoge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|70-72-71-67
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T7
|73-69-75-70
|-1
|176.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T63
|68-73-69-72
|+2
|7.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|36
|63-71-66-74
|-14
|2.850
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|70-70-66-69
|-9
|50.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T14
|72-72-70-71
|-3
|79.286
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.
- Hoge has an average of -0.165 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge has averaged 0.371 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-0.519
|-0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.545
|0.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|97
|-0.005
|0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|0.053
|-0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|0.073
|0.371
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.545 ranks 19th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 62.79% ranks 156th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Hoge has posted an average of -0.519 this season, ranking 168th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 294.3 yards ranks 158th.
- On the greens, Hoge has delivered a 0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 89th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.15.
- Hoge has accumulated 1,026 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 35th on TOUR.
- In terms of scoring, Hoge ranks 112th in Par Breakers at 21.21% and 108th in Bogey Avoidance at 16.33%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of The Open Championship.
