Tom Hoge betting profile: The Open Championship

Hoge's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.545 ranks 19th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 62.79% ranks 156th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Hoge has posted an average of -0.519 this season, ranking 168th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 294.3 yards ranks 158th.

On the greens, Hoge has delivered a 0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 89th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.15.

Hoge has accumulated 1,026 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 35th on TOUR.