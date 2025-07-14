PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Thriston Lawrence betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Thriston Lawrence of South Africa plays his second shot on the 18th hole on day two of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Thriston Lawrence returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20. Lawrence finished fourth in this tournament last year, posting a score of 6-under par.

    Latest odds for Lawrence at The Open Championship.

    Lawrence's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024471-74-65-68-6
    2023T7471-70-75-79+11
    2022T4269-71-73-69-6

    At The Open Championship

    • In Lawrence's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished fourth after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Lawrence's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4466-68-71-71-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT867-66-67-69-1975.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1267-74-70-75+697.143
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC67-74-1--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC79-76+11--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC70-73-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC77-69+6--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC78-74+10--

    Lawrence's recent performances

    • Lawrence has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 19-under.
    • Lawrence has an average of 0.439 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.561 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lawrence has averaged 1.262 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lawrence's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.2110.439
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.2450.242
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green134-0.1190.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting116-0.0610.561
    Average Strokes Gained: Total132-0.2141.262

    Lawrence's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lawrence has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.211 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards ranks 134th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lawrence sports a -0.245 mark that ranks 141st on TOUR. He ranks 90th with a 65.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lawrence has delivered a -0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 166th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.68, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 19.72% of the time.
    • Lawrence has accumulated 190 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 145th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lawrence as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

