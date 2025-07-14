PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Thomas Detry betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Thomas Detry of Belgium plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Thomas Detry of Belgium plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Thomas Detry will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. Detry looks to improve upon his T13 finish in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Detry at The Open Championship.

    Detry's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T1374-69-67-71-3
    2022T3470-69-74-68-7
    2021MC72-74+6

    At The Open Championship

    • In Detry's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Detry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT7168-70-73-72+32.850
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6370-74-74-67+57.375
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2369-73-73-73+842.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1866-70-65-67-1244.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3974-74-74-73+719.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3065-69-73-68-530.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3264-69-68-71-163.900
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3273-65-69-70-726.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC79-74+9--

    Detry's recent performances

    • Detry has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 12-under.
    • Detry has an average of 0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Detry has averaged 0.162 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Detry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee490.2570.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130-0.163-0.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100-0.0110.098
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.2700.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Total660.3510.162

    Detry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Detry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.257 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranks 61st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Detry is sporting a -0.163 mark that ranks 130th on TOUR. He ranks 100th with a 65.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Detry is delivering a 0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 99th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97, and he ranks 124th by breaking par 21.00% of the time.
    • Detry has accumulated 1,065 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 33rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Stewart secures first career PGA TOUR Americas win at Bromont Open

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for Barracuda qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Royal Portrush: Nine things to know about host of 153rd Open Championship

    Need to Know
    Official

    Genesis Scottish Open

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T2

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T2

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T4

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    6

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -7

    7

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T8

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T11

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +1

    T13

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -4

    T13

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T13

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW