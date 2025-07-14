Thomas Detry betting profile: The Open Championship
Thomas Detry of Belgium plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Thomas Detry will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. Detry looks to improve upon his T13 finish in last year's tournament.
Detry's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T13
|74-69-67-71
|-3
|2022
|T34
|70-69-74-68
|-7
|2021
|MC
|72-74
|+6
At The Open Championship
- In Detry's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Detry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T71
|68-70-73-72
|+3
|2.850
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T63
|70-74-74-67
|+5
|7.375
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|69-73-73-73
|+8
|42.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T18
|66-70-65-67
|-12
|44.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T39
|74-74-74-73
|+7
|19.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T30
|65-69-73-68
|-5
|30.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|64-69-68-71
|-16
|3.900
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|73-65-69-70
|-7
|26.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
Detry's recent performances
- Detry has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 12-under.
- Detry has an average of 0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Detry has averaged 0.162 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Detry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.257
|0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.163
|-0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|100
|-0.011
|0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.270
|0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|66
|0.351
|0.162
Detry's advanced stats and rankings
- Detry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.257 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranks 61st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Detry is sporting a -0.163 mark that ranks 130th on TOUR. He ranks 100th with a 65.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Detry is delivering a 0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 99th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97, and he ranks 124th by breaking par 21.00% of the time.
- Detry has accumulated 1,065 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 33rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of The Open Championship.
