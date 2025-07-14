PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his second shot on the 10th hole on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 10, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Taylor Pendrith will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Pendrith at The Open Championship.

    At The Open Championship

    • This is Pendrith's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Pendrith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1367-69-69-68-756.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT2568-74-62-71-538.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3872-72-78-69+1122.500
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2765-68-67-70-1026.556
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1273-72-73-70E105.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT569-70-72-68-5275.000
    May 11, 2025Truist Championship6566-70-76-71+37.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-71-4--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4273-71-67-68-516.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC77-75+8--

    Pendrith's recent performances

    • Pendrith has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
    • Pendrith has an average of 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Pendrith has averaged 1.329 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.5940.457
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green540.2210.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green111-0.0500.388
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.0290.319
    Average Strokes Gained: Total300.7371.329

    Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pendrith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.594 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.2 yards ranks 33rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sports a 0.221 mark that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks 29th with a 69.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pendrith has delivered a -0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 162nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.57, and he ranks 50th by breaking par 22.55% of the time.
    • Pendrith has accumulated 1,032 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 34th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

