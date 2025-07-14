Taylor Pendrith betting profile: The Open Championship
Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his second shot on the 10th hole on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 10, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Taylor Pendrith will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At The Open Championship
- This is Pendrith's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Pendrith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T13
|67-69-69-68
|-7
|56.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|68-74-62-71
|-5
|38.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T38
|72-72-78-69
|+11
|22.500
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|65-68-67-70
|-10
|26.556
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|73-72-73-70
|E
|105.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T5
|69-70-72-68
|-5
|275.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|65
|66-70-76-71
|+3
|7.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|73-71-67-68
|-5
|16.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
- Pendrith has an average of 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has averaged 1.329 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.594
|0.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.221
|0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|111
|-0.050
|0.388
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.029
|0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.737
|1.329
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.594 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.2 yards ranks 33rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sports a 0.221 mark that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks 29th with a 69.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pendrith has delivered a -0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 162nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.57, and he ranks 50th by breaking par 22.55% of the time.
- Pendrith has accumulated 1,032 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 34th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of The Open Championship.
