Chris Kirk betting profile: The Open Championship
Chris Kirk returns to Royal Portrush Golf Club for The Open Championship, set to tee off July 17-20, 2025. He'll look to improve on his previous performances in this prestigious major tournament.
Kirk's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T31
|70-76-69-75
|+6
|2023
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|2022
|T42
|75-68-69-70
|-6
|2021
|MC
|68-74
|+2
At The Open Championship
- In Kirk's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 6-over.
- Kirk's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 42nd at 6-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Kirk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|64
|67-68-79-72
|+2
|4.200
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|PT2
|65-65-69-67
|-22
|245.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|73-70-72-71
|+6
|97.143
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T55
|73-70-78-68
|+5
|10.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T42
|68-73-71-65
|-3
|17.625
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|71-67-69-68
|-9
|50.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
Kirk's recent performances
- Kirk has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished in a playoff for second with a score of 22-under.
- Kirk has an average of -0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kirk has averaged 0.404 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|0.082
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.201
|0.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|85
|0.035
|0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.402
|-0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.083
|0.404
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.082 (91st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.1 yards ranks 137th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk is sporting a 0.201 mark that ranks 61st on TOUR. He ranks 61st with a 66.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kirk is delivering a -0.402 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 107th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranks 114th by breaking par 21.20% of the time.
- Kirk has accumulated 530 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 72nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of The Open Championship.
