8H AGO

Chris Kirk betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Chris Kirk returns to Royal Portrush Golf Club for The Open Championship, set to tee off July 17-20, 2025. He'll look to improve on his previous performances in this prestigious major tournament.

    Latest odds for Kirk at The Open Championship.

    Kirk's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3170-76-69-75+6
    2023MC78-70+6
    2022T4275-68-69-70-6
    2021MC68-74+2

    At The Open Championship

    • In Kirk's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Kirk's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 42nd at 6-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Kirk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere Classic6467-68-79-72+24.200
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicPT265-65-69-67-22245.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1273-70-72-71+697.143
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-76+7--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5573-70-78-68+510.500
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4268-73-71-65-317.625
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1871-67-69-68-950.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC75-72+3--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--

    Kirk's recent performances

    • Kirk has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished in a playoff for second with a score of 22-under.
    • Kirk has an average of -0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kirk has averaged 0.404 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee910.082-0.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.2010.381
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green850.0350.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.402-0.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.0830.404

    Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kirk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.082 (91st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.1 yards ranks 137th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk is sporting a 0.201 mark that ranks 61st on TOUR. He ranks 61st with a 66.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kirk is delivering a -0.402 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 107th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranks 114th by breaking par 21.20% of the time.
    • Kirk has accumulated 530 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 72nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

