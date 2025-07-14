Chris Kirk betting profile: The Open Championship

Kirk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.082 (91st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.1 yards ranks 137th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk is sporting a 0.201 mark that ranks 61st on TOUR. He ranks 61st with a 66.94% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kirk is delivering a -0.402 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 107th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranks 114th by breaking par 21.20% of the time.