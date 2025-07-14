Takumi Kanaya betting profile: The Open Championship

Kanaya has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.076 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.9 yards ranks 163rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sports a -0.483 mark that ranks 162nd on TOUR. He ranks 121st with a 65.01% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kanaya has delivered a 0.261 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 38th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranks 170th by breaking par 19.03% of the time.

Kanaya's Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.30% ranks 28th on TOUR this season.