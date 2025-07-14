Takumi Kanaya betting profile: The Open Championship
Takumi Kanaya of Japan hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 11, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Takumi Kanaya will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. He'll be looking to improve upon his past performances at this prestigious major tournament.
Kanaya's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|73-80
|+11
|2022
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|2021
|MC
|70-72
|+2
At The Open Championship
- In Kanaya's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
- Kanaya has missed the cut in each of his last three appearances at this event.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Kanaya's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T46
|68-68-71-70
|-11
|9.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-75
|+10
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|72-68-73-67
|-4
|5.911
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|67-67-68-65
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|62-69-61-75
|-21
|15.542
Kanaya's recent performances
- Kanaya has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Kanaya has an average of -0.078 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kanaya has averaged -0.358 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|0.076
|-0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|162
|-0.483
|-0.794
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|28
|0.254
|0.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|38
|0.261
|0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|0.107
|-0.358
Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings
- Kanaya has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.076 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.9 yards ranks 163rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sports a -0.483 mark that ranks 162nd on TOUR. He ranks 121st with a 65.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kanaya has delivered a 0.261 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 38th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranks 170th by breaking par 19.03% of the time.
- Kanaya's Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.30% ranks 28th on TOUR this season.
- He has accumulated 152 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 155th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of The Open Championship.
