PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Takumi Kanaya betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Takumi Kanaya of Japan hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 11, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Takumi Kanaya of Japan hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 11, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Takumi Kanaya will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. He'll be looking to improve upon his past performances at this prestigious major tournament.

    Latest odds for Kanaya at The Open Championship.

    Kanaya's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC73-80+11
    2022MC74-71+1
    2021MC70-72+2

    At The Open Championship

    • In Kanaya's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
    • Kanaya has missed the cut in each of his last three appearances at this event.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Kanaya's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4668-68-71-70-119.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-75+10--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC67-72-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-74+5--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4572-68-73-67-45.911
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT567-67-68-65-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1862-69-61-75-2115.542

    Kanaya's recent performances

    • Kanaya has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Kanaya has an average of -0.078 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kanaya has averaged -0.358 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee920.076-0.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green162-0.483-0.794
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green280.2540.382
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting380.2610.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Total940.107-0.358

    Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kanaya has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.076 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.9 yards ranks 163rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sports a -0.483 mark that ranks 162nd on TOUR. He ranks 121st with a 65.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kanaya has delivered a 0.261 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 38th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranks 170th by breaking par 19.03% of the time.
    • Kanaya's Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.30% ranks 28th on TOUR this season.
    • He has accumulated 152 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 155th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Brian Harman betting profile: The Open Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Harris English betting profile: The Open Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Bryson DeChambeau betting profile: The Open Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Genesis Scottish Open

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T2

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T2

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T4

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    6

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -7

    7

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T8

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T11

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +1

    T13

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -4

    T13

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T13

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW