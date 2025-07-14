PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
10H AGO

Stewart Cink betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Stewart Cink of the United States hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the U.S. Senior Open Championship 2025 at Broadmoor Golf Club on June 29, 2025 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

    Stewart Cink will compete in the 2025 The Open Championship from July 17-20 at Royal Portrush Golf Club. Cink looks to improve upon his recent performances in this prestigious major championship.

    Latest odds for Cink at The Open Championship.

    Cink's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC76-77+11
    2023T2368-73-71-72E
    2022MC78-71+5
    2021MC66-77+3

    At The Open Championship

    • In Cink's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
    • Cink's best finish at this event in the past five years came in 2023, when he finished tied for 23rd at even par.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Cink's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT1768-68-67-69-10--
    Sep. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-75+6--
    July 28, 20243M OpenT4666-69-72-72-59.000
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenT6266-67-70-73-44.400
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicT5268-69-69-69-96.000
    June 30, 2024Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-73+3--
    June 2, 2024RBC Canadian OpenT2770-66-72-67-528.750
    May 5, 2024THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--

    Cink's recent performances

    • Cink has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 10-under.
    • Cink has an average of 0.026 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cink has averaged -0.094 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cink's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.094

    Cink's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cink has averaged 0.026 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Cink has posted an average of -0.229 in his last five starts.
    • Around the green, Cink has averaged 0.247 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Cink has delivered a -0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five starts.
    • Overall, Cink has averaged -0.094 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cink as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

