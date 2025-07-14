Stewart Cink betting profile: The Open Championship
Stewart Cink of the United States hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the U.S. Senior Open Championship 2025 at Broadmoor Golf Club on June 29, 2025 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)
Stewart Cink will compete in the 2025 The Open Championship from July 17-20 at Royal Portrush Golf Club. Cink looks to improve upon his recent performances in this prestigious major championship.
Cink's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|2023
|T23
|68-73-71-72
|E
|2022
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|2021
|MC
|66-77
|+3
At The Open Championship
- In Cink's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
- Cink's best finish at this event in the past five years came in 2023, when he finished tied for 23rd at even par.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Cink's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T17
|68-68-67-69
|-10
|--
|Sep. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|T46
|66-69-72-72
|-5
|9.000
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T62
|66-67-70-73
|-4
|4.400
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|T52
|68-69-69-69
|-9
|6.000
|June 30, 2024
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|June 2, 2024
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|70-66-72-67
|-5
|28.750
|May 5, 2024
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
Cink's recent performances
- Cink has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 10-under.
- Cink has an average of 0.026 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cink has averaged -0.094 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cink's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.094
Cink's advanced stats and rankings
- Cink has averaged 0.026 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Cink has posted an average of -0.229 in his last five starts.
- Around the green, Cink has averaged 0.247 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Cink has delivered a -0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five starts.
- Overall, Cink has averaged -0.094 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cink as of the start of The Open Championship.
