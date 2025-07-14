Shugo Imahira betting profile: The Open Championship
Shugo Imahira of Japan hits his tee shot on the 14th hole during the second round of The International Series Japan presented by Moutai at Caledonian Golf Club on May 9, 2025 in Yokoshibahikari, Chiba, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)
Shugo Imahira returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious tournament. Imahira will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event.
Imahira's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|80-72
|+8
At The Open Championship
- In Imahira's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- This will be Imahira's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Imahira's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T56
|66-69-71-72
|-2
|--
Imahira's recent performances
- Imahira had his best finish at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he finished tied for 56th with a score of 2-under.
- Imahira has an average of -0.150 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Imahira has averaged -0.192 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Imahira's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.192
Imahira's advanced stats and rankings
- Imahira has averaged -0.150 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Imahira has posted an average of 0.102 in his last five starts.
- Around the green, Imahira has averaged -0.065 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Imahira has delivered a -0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five starts.
- Overall, Imahira has averaged -0.192 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Imahira as of the start of The Open Championship.
