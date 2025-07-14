PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Shugo Imahira betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Shugo Imahira of Japan hits his tee shot on the 14th hole during the second round of The International Series Japan presented by Moutai at Caledonian Golf Club on May 9, 2025 in Yokoshibahikari, Chiba, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)

Shugo Imahira of Japan hits his tee shot on the 14th hole during the second round of The International Series Japan presented by Moutai at Caledonian Golf Club on May 9, 2025 in Yokoshibahikari, Chiba, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)

    Shugo Imahira returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious tournament. Imahira will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event.

    Latest odds for Imahira at The Open Championship.

    Imahira's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC80-72+8

    At The Open Championship

    • In Imahira's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
    • This will be Imahira's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Imahira's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT5666-69-71-72-2--

    Imahira's recent performances

    • Imahira had his best finish at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he finished tied for 56th with a score of 2-under.
    • Imahira has an average of -0.150 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Imahira has averaged -0.192 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Imahira's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.192

    Imahira's advanced stats and rankings

    • Imahira has averaged -0.150 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Imahira has posted an average of 0.102 in his last five starts.
    • Around the green, Imahira has averaged -0.065 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Imahira has delivered a -0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five starts.
    • Overall, Imahira has averaged -0.192 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Imahira as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

