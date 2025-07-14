Shaun Norris betting profile: The Open Championship
Shaun Norris of South Africa plays his second shot on the 10th hole on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 10, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Shaun Norris will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. He'll look to improve upon his previous performances in this prestigious major tournament.
Norris's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|2021
|MC
|72-71
|+3
At The Open Championship
- In Norris's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Norris's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
Norris's recent performances
- Norris has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.123 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Norris has an average of -0.363 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Norris has averaged -0.617 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Norris's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.389
|-0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.538
|-0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.635
|-0.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-2.330
|0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.623
|-0.617
Norris's advanced stats and rankings
- Norris has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.538 this season.
- In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Norris has a rate of 61.11% in the 2025 season.
- On the greens, Norris has delivered a -2.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has a Putts Per Round average of 31.50.
- Norris's Driving Distance average stands at 275.8 yards for the 2025 season.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate is 22.22%, while he's breaking par 8.33% of the time in the current season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Norris as of the start of The Open Championship.
