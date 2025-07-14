PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Shane Lowry betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Shane Lowry betting profile: The Open Championship

    Shane Lowry returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 in the 2025 edition of golf's oldest major. Lowry will look to improve upon his sixth-place finish in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Lowry at The Open Championship.

    Lowry's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024666-69-77-68-4
    2023MC72-77+7
    2022T2172-68-69-70-9
    2021T1271-65-69-69-6

    At The Open Championship

    • In Lowry's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished sixth after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Lowry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4572-73-66-69E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC79-78+17--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1364-68-68-67-1355.200
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2369-72-73-77+345.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT264-65-67-70-14375.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1264-69-61-72-2230.292
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1868-70-67-70-950.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4271-68-72-81+419.125
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT871-67-70-70-677.500

    Lowry's recent performances

    • Lowry has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 14-under.
    • Lowry has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.623 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lowry has averaged 0.003 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.195-0.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green30.9321.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green730.060-0.562
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting136-0.138-0.623
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131.0500.003

    Lowry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lowry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.195 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.2 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lowry has sported a 0.932 mark that ranks third on TOUR. He ranks 50th with a 67.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lowry has delivered a -0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranks 119th by breaking par 21.09% of the time.
    • Lowry has accumulated 1,418 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 17th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

