Shane Lowry betting profile: The Open Championship
Shane Lowry returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 in the 2025 edition of golf's oldest major. Lowry will look to improve upon his sixth-place finish in last year's tournament.
Lowry's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|6
|66-69-77-68
|-4
|2023
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|2022
|T21
|72-68-69-70
|-9
|2021
|T12
|71-65-69-69
|-6
At The Open Championship
- In Lowry's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished sixth after posting a score of 4-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Lowry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|72-73-66-69
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-78
|+17
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T13
|64-68-68-67
|-13
|55.200
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T23
|69-72-73-77
|+3
|45.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T2
|64-65-67-70
|-14
|375.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|64-69-61-72
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|68-70-67-70
|-9
|50.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T42
|71-68-72-81
|+4
|19.125
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T8
|71-67-70-70
|-6
|77.500
Lowry's recent performances
- Lowry has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 14-under.
- Lowry has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.623 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lowry has averaged 0.003 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.195
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|0.932
|1.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|73
|0.060
|-0.562
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.138
|-0.623
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.050
|0.003
Lowry's advanced stats and rankings
- Lowry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.195 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.2 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lowry has sported a 0.932 mark that ranks third on TOUR. He ranks 50th with a 67.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lowry has delivered a -0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranks 119th by breaking par 21.09% of the time.
- Lowry has accumulated 1,418 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 17th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of The Open Championship.
