Sergio Garcia betting profile: The Open Championship
Sergio Garcia of Spain hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Sergio Garcia will compete in the 2025 The Open Championship July 17-20 at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, NIR. Garcia looks to improve upon his previous performance at this prestigious tournament.
Garcia's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T68
|75-66-72-73
|-2
|2021
|T19
|68-69-73-66
|-4
At The Open Championship
- In Garcia's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for 68th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Garcia's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 19th at 4-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Garcia's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T67
|75-68-79-69
|+7
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|T12
|69-71-71-70
|+1
|--
|April 14, 2024
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-79
|+7
|--
Garcia's recent performances
- Garcia has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 1-over.
- Garcia has an average of 0.309 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Garcia has averaged 0.876 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Garcia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.189
|0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.009
|0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.613
|0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.124
|0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.291
|0.876
Garcia's advanced stats and rankings
- Garcia has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.189 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 298.3 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garcia has sported a 0.009 mark. He has a 56.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Garcia has delivered a 0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.33, and he is breaking par 19.44 percent of the time.
- Garcia's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 25.93 percent for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Garcia as of the start of The Open Championship.
