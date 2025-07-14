PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
10H AGO

Sergio Garcia betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sergio Garcia of Spain hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)



    Sergio Garcia will compete in the 2025 The Open Championship July 17-20 at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, NIR. Garcia looks to improve upon his previous performance at this prestigious tournament.

    Latest odds for Garcia at The Open Championship.

    Garcia's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T6875-66-72-73-2
    2021T1968-69-73-66-4

    At The Open Championship

    • In Garcia's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for 68th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Garcia's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 19th at 4-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Garcia's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6775-68-79-69+7--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC72-76+4--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenT1269-71-71-70+1--
    April 14, 2024Masters TournamentMC72-79+7--

    Garcia's recent performances

    • Garcia has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 1-over.
    • Garcia has an average of 0.309 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Garcia has averaged 0.876 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Garcia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.1890.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.0090.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.6130.311
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.1240.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.2910.876

    Garcia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Garcia has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.189 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 298.3 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garcia has sported a 0.009 mark. He has a 56.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Garcia has delivered a 0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.33, and he is breaking par 19.44 percent of the time.
    • Garcia's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 25.93 percent for the 2025 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Garcia as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

