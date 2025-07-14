Sepp Straka betting profile: The Open Championship

Straka has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.

Straka has an average of 0.501 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.449 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.