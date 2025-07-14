PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Sepp Straka betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sepp Straka of Austria lines up a putt on the 11th green on day three of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 12, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Sepp Straka returns to The Open Championship, where he tied for second in 2023 with a score of 7-under. He'll tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 edition of golf's oldest major championship.

    Latest odds for Straka at The Open Championship.

    Straka's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2270-74-73-71+4
    2023T271-67-70-69-7
    2022MC81-72+9

    At The Open Championship

    • In Straka's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Straka's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he tied for second at 7-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Straka's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open764-69-70-67-1090.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4574-71-67-68E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC78-73+11--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday374-73-66-70-5350.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 11, 2025Truist Championship163-67-66-68-16700.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1265-67-64-70-2230.292
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1370-70-67-67-1090.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC78-71+5--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2870-70-74-68-225.813

    Straka's recent performances

    • Straka has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
    • Straka has an average of 0.501 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.449 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Straka has averaged 1.193 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Straka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.2640.501
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green40.8650.483
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110-0.048-0.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.3380.449
    Average Strokes Gained: Total31.4191.193

    Straka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Straka has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.264 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.2 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Straka is sporting a 0.865 mark that ranks fourth on TOUR. He ranks fourth with a 71.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Straka is delivering a 0.338 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranks second by breaking par 25.78% of the time.
    • Straka has accumulated 2,583 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking third on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

