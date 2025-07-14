Sepp Straka betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Sepp Straka of Austria lines up a putt on the 11th green on day three of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 12, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Sepp Straka returns to The Open Championship, where he tied for second in 2023 with a score of 7-under. He'll tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 edition of golf's oldest major championship.
Straka's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T22
|70-74-73-71
|+4
|2023
|T2
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|2022
|MC
|81-72
|+9
At The Open Championship
- In Straka's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 4-over.
- Straka's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he tied for second at 7-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Straka's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|7
|64-69-70-67
|-10
|90.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|74-71-67-68
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|3
|74-73-66-70
|-5
|350.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|1
|63-67-66-68
|-16
|700.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|65-67-64-70
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T13
|70-70-67-67
|-10
|90.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|70-70-74-68
|-2
|25.813
Straka's recent performances
- Straka has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
- Straka has an average of 0.501 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.449 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Straka has averaged 1.193 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.264
|0.501
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|0.865
|0.483
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|110
|-0.048
|-0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.338
|0.449
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.419
|1.193
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
- Straka has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.264 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.2 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Straka is sporting a 0.865 mark that ranks fourth on TOUR. He ranks fourth with a 71.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Straka is delivering a 0.338 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranks second by breaking par 25.78% of the time.
- Straka has accumulated 2,583 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking third on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.