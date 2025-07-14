Sebastian Soderberg betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Sebastian Soderberg of Sweden plays his second shot on the fourth hole on day two of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Sebastian Soderberg will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At The Open Championship
- This is Soderberg's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Soderberg's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|69-66-72-69
|-4
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|T68
|73-67-74-68
|-2
|--
Soderberg's recent performances
- Soderberg's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 4-under.
- Soderberg has an average of 0.026 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.391 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Soderberg has averaged 0.119 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Soderberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.207
|0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.909
|0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.278
|0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.111
|-0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.091
|0.119
Soderberg's advanced stats and rankings
- Soderberg has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.909 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Soderberg has sported a 0.278 mark.
- On the greens, Soderberg has delivered a 0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 30.00 Putts Per Round.
- Soderberg's average Driving Distance this season is 313.3 yards, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 70.83%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Soderberg as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.