8H AGO

Justin Rose betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Justin Rose of England plays a tee shot on the second hole on day three of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 12, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Justin Rose enters The Open Championship after a strong showing last year, finishing tied for second at 7-under. He'll tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious major.

    Latest odds for Rose at The Open Championship.

    Rose's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T269-68-73-67-7
    2023MC74-74+6
    2021T4667-70-70-73E

    At The Open Championship

    • In Rose's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Rose's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open670-68-68-63-11100.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC77-77+14--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-71-1--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4478-66-80-72+815.750
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipW/D70-77+7--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4267-72-68-72-516.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentP265-71-75-66-11500.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4772-69-74-76+39.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-73E--

    Rose's recent performances

    • Rose has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
    • Rose has an average of -0.570 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rose has averaged -1.084 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rose's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.252-0.570
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green940.060-0.306
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green126-0.085-0.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.160-0.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121-0.117-1.084

    Rose's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rose has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.252 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rose is sporting a 0.060 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 159th with a 62.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rose is delivering a 0.160 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranks 48th by breaking par 22.62% of the time.
    • Rose has accumulated 1,154 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 24th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

