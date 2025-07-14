Scottie Scheffler betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler of the United States tees off on the second hole on day four of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 13, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Scottie Scheffler will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. Scheffler looks to improve on his tied for seventh finish in last year's tournament.
Scheffler's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T7
|70-70-71-72
|-1
|2023
|T23
|70-75-72-67
|E
|2022
|T21
|68-68-69-74
|-9
|2021
|T8
|67-66-69-71
|-7
At The Open Championship
- In Scheffler's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 1-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Scheffler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T8
|67-68-69-67
|-9
|80.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T6
|62-69-72-65
|-12
|250.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T7
|73-71-70-70
|+4
|225.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|1
|70-70-68-70
|-10
|700.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T4
|68-71-64-69
|-8
|122.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|1
|69-68-65-71
|-11
|750.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|1
|61-63-66-63
|-31
|500.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|64-70-68-70
|-12
|175.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|4
|68-71-72-69
|-8
|325.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T2
|67-62-69-63
|-19
|245.000
Scheffler's recent performances
- Scheffler has finished in the top 10 ten times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished first with a score of 10-under.
- Scheffler has an average of 0.693 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Scheffler has averaged 3.095 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|0.708
|0.693
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|1.298
|1.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|25
|0.272
|0.642
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.362
|0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.640
|3.095
Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings
- Scheffler leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.708, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranks 69th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Scheffler is first on TOUR with a 1.298 mark. He ranks 13th with a 70.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scheffler has delivered a 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.22, and he ranks third by breaking par 25.56% of the time.
- Scheffler leads the TOUR in FedExCup Regular Season points with 4,056 points and ranks first in Bogey Avoidance at 11.11%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.