Scottie Scheffler betting profile: The Open Championship

Scheffler leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.708, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranks 69th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Scheffler is first on TOUR with a 1.298 mark. He ranks 13th with a 70.28% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Scheffler has delivered a 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.22, and he ranks third by breaking par 25.56% of the time.