7H AGO

Scottie Scheffler betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Scottie Scheffler of the United States tees off on the second hole on day four of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 13, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland.

Scottie Scheffler of the United States tees off on the second hole on day four of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 13, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Scottie Scheffler will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. Scheffler looks to improve on his tied for seventh finish in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Scheffler at The Open Championship.

    Scheffler's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T770-70-71-72-1
    2023T2370-75-72-67E
    2022T2168-68-69-74-9
    2021T867-66-69-71-7

    At The Open Championship

    • In Scheffler's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Scheffler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT867-68-69-67-980.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT662-69-72-65-12250.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT773-71-70-70+4225.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday170-70-68-70-10700.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT468-71-64-69-8122.500
    May 18, 2025PGA Championship169-68-65-71-11750.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson161-63-66-63-31500.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT864-70-68-70-12175.000
    April 13, 2025Masters Tournament468-71-72-69-8325.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT267-62-69-63-19245.000

    Scheffler's recent performances

    • Scheffler has finished in the top 10 ten times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished first with a score of 10-under.
    • Scheffler has an average of 0.693 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Scheffler has averaged 3.095 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee10.7080.693
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green11.2981.376
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green250.2720.642
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.3620.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Total12.6403.095

    Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scheffler leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.708, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranks 69th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Scheffler is first on TOUR with a 1.298 mark. He ranks 13th with a 70.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Scheffler has delivered a 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.22, and he ranks third by breaking par 25.56% of the time.
    • Scheffler leads the TOUR in FedExCup Regular Season points with 4,056 points and ranks first in Bogey Avoidance at 11.11%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

