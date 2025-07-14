Sampson Zheng betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Sampson Zheng of the Republic of China plays his shot from the 10th tee during the first round of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX 2025 at Thornblade Club on June 05, 2025 in Greer, South Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Sampson Zheng will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20, 2025, for The Open Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At The Open Championship
- This is Zheng's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Sampson Zheng's recent performances
- No recent performance data available.
Sampson Zheng's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Sampson Zheng's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats or rankings available at this time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Zheng as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.