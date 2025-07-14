Sam Burns betting profile: The Open Championship
Sam Burns returns to compete in The Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club from July 17-20, 2025. The American will look to improve on his previous performances at this prestigious major tournament.
Burns' recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T31
|76-69-65-80
|+6
|2023
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|2022
|T42
|72-69-77-64
|-6
|2021
|T76
|71-69-76-72
|+8
At The Open Championship
- In Burns' most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 6-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Burns' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T47
|67-71-72-68
|-2
|9.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|67-71-67-69
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T7
|72-65-69-78
|+4
|225.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|P2
|66-66-68-62
|-18
|300.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|76-65-75-72
|E
|105.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|73-70-72-67
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T30
|65-70-67-73
|-5
|30.250
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|67-67-68-65
|-17
|84.375
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T13
|69-69-69-67
|-10
|90.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T46
|73-70-75-75
|+5
|16.500
Burns' recent performances
- Burns has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
- Burns has an average of 0.117 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.938 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Burns has averaged 1.979 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Burns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.134
|0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.187
|0.608
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|83
|0.041
|0.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|0.950
|0.938
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|0.939
|1.979
Burns' advanced stats and rankings
- Burns is first on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting with an average of 0.950.
- He ranks ninth in Putts Per Round with an average of 28.09.
- Burns has accumulated 1,246 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 21st on TOUR.
- His Driving Distance average of 306.3 yards ranks 55th on TOUR.
- Burns breaks par 23.97% of the time, ranking 15th in Par Breakers.
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of The Open Championship.
