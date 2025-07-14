PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
10H AGO

Sam Burns betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Scottie Scheffler of the United States tees off on the fourth hole as Sam Burns of the United States looks on during a practice round prior to the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 08, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Sam Burns returns to compete in The Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club from July 17-20, 2025. The American will look to improve on his previous performances at this prestigious major tournament.

    Latest odds for Burns at The Open Championship.

    Burns' recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3176-69-65-80+6
    2023MC73-75+6
    2022T4272-69-77-64-6
    2021T7671-69-76-72+8

    At The Open Championship

    • In Burns' most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Burns' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT4767-71-72-68-29.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1767-71-67-69-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT772-65-69-78+4225.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenP266-66-68-62-18300.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1276-65-75-72E105.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1973-70-72-67-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3065-70-67-73-530.250
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT567-67-68-65-1784.375
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1369-69-69-67-1090.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4673-70-75-75+516.500

    Burns' recent performances

    • Burns has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
    • Burns has an average of 0.117 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.938 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Burns has averaged 1.979 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Burns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.1340.117
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green136-0.1870.608
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green830.0410.317
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting10.9500.938
    Average Strokes Gained: Total170.9391.979

    Burns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Burns is first on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting with an average of 0.950.
    • He ranks ninth in Putts Per Round with an average of 28.09.
    • Burns has accumulated 1,246 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 21st on TOUR.
    • His Driving Distance average of 306.3 yards ranks 55th on TOUR.
    • Burns breaks par 23.97% of the time, ranking 15th in Par Breakers.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

