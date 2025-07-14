Sahith Theegala betting profile: The Open Championship
Sahith Theegala of the United States plays a shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 29, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Sahith Theegala will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. He'll be looking to improve on his previous performances in this prestigious major tournament.
Theegala's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|77-79
|+14
|2023
|MC
|79-68
|+5
|2022
|T34
|69-68-74-70
|-7
At The Open Championship
- In Theegala's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 14-over.
- Theegala's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 34th at 7-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Theegala's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|WD
|69-71-78
|+8
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|63-69-64-71
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|69
|75-68-73-69
|+1
|6.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T29
|72-72-73-71
|E
|37.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T67
|70-67-71-71
|-1
|3.500
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T36
|69-72-70-72
|-1
|17.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T52
|73-67-77-73
|+2
|12.750
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T17
|72-76-69-68
|-3
|56.286
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 21-under.
- Theegala has an average of -0.220 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.476 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala has averaged -0.882 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.175
|-0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.293
|-0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|104
|-0.021
|-0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.047
|-0.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-0.537
|-0.882
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.175 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranks 100th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala sports a -0.293 mark that ranks 146th on TOUR. He ranks 143rd with a 63.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Theegala has delivered a -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranks 82nd by breaking par 21.90% of the time.
- Theegala has accumulated 209 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 138th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of The Open Championship.
