10H AGO

Sahith Theegala betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sahith Theegala of the United States plays a shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 29, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)



    Sahith Theegala will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. He'll be looking to improve on his previous performances in this prestigious major tournament.

    Latest odds for Theegala at The Open Championship.

    Theegala's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC77-79+14
    2023MC79-68+5
    2022T3469-68-74-70-7

    At The Open Championship

    • In Theegala's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 14-over.
    • Theegala's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 34th at 7-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Theegala's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-77+7--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipWD69-71-78+8--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1863-69-64-71-2115.542
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage6975-68-73-69+16.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2972-72-73-71E37.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6770-67-71-71-13.500
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT3669-72-70-72-117.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5273-67-77-73+212.750
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC78-72+6--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1772-76-69-68-356.286

    Theegala's recent performances

    • Theegala has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 21-under.
    • Theegala has an average of -0.220 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.476 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala has averaged -0.882 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.175-0.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green146-0.293-0.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green104-0.021-0.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.047-0.476
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151-0.537-0.882

    Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

    • Theegala has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.175 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranks 100th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala sports a -0.293 mark that ranks 146th on TOUR. He ranks 143rd with a 63.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Theegala has delivered a -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranks 82nd by breaking par 21.90% of the time.
    • Theegala has accumulated 209 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 138th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

