Sadom Kaewkanjana betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Sadom Kaewkanjana of Thailand plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 19, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Sadom Kaewkanjana returns to The Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20, 2025. He'll be looking to improve on his previous performance in this prestigious event.
Kaewkanjana's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T11
|71-67-74-65
|-11
At The Open Championship
- In Kaewkanjana's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Kaewkanjana's recent performances
- Kaewkanjana has an average of -0.263 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.518 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kaewkanjana has an average of -0.409 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kaewkanjana has averaged -0.883 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kaewkanjana's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.518
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.883
Kaewkanjana's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats or rankings are available for Kaewkanjana at this time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kaewkanjana as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.