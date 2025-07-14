Ryan Fox betting profile: The Open Championship
Ryan Fox will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. Fox looks to improve on his tie for 25th place finish in last year's tournament.
Fox's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T25
|73-73-76-67
|+5
|2023
|T52
|78-67-69-74
|+4
|2022
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|2021
|T67
|68-68-71-76
|+3
At The Open Championship
- In Fox's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 5-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Fox's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T65
|66-70-74-72
|+2
|3.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|69-71-68-66
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T19
|72-73-73-69
|+7
|58.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|P1
|66-66-64-66
|-18
|500.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T20
|72-72-73-73
|+2
|51.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T28
|67-71-72-73
|-1
|37.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|P1
|65-70-68-66
|-15
|300.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T60
|66-71-70-72
|-5
|4.700
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-74
|-6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T59
|70-71-73-74
|E
|3.049
Fox's recent performances
- Fox has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Fox has an average of 0.088 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.682 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fox has averaged 1.679 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|0.037
|0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.492
|0.779
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|70
|0.081
|0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|38
|0.261
|0.682
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.870
|1.679
Fox's advanced stats and rankings
- Fox has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.492 (23rd) this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Putting this season, Fox is sporting a 0.261 mark that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50.
- Fox has accumulated 1,126 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 28th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Fox is breaking par 23.08% of the time, ranking 35th on TOUR.
- Fox's average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranks 52nd on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of The Open Championship.
