9H AGO

Ryan Fox betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Fox betting profile: The Open Championship

    Ryan Fox will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. Fox looks to improve on his tie for 25th place finish in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Fox at The Open Championship.

    Fox's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2573-73-76-67+5
    2023T5278-67-69-74+4
    2022MC71-75+2
    2021T6768-68-71-76+3

    At The Open Championship

    • In Fox's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Fox's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6566-70-74-72+23.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1769-71-68-66-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1972-73-73-69+758.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenP166-66-64-66-18500.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2072-72-73-73+251.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT2867-71-72-73-137.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicP165-70-68-66-15300.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6066-71-70-72-54.700
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-74-6--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT5970-71-73-74E3.049

    Fox's recent performances

    • Fox has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
    • Fox has an average of 0.088 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.682 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fox has averaged 1.679 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fox's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee990.0370.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.4920.779
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green700.0810.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting380.2610.682
    Average Strokes Gained: Total230.8701.679

    Fox's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fox has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.492 (23rd) this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Putting this season, Fox is sporting a 0.261 mark that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50.
    • Fox has accumulated 1,126 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 28th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Fox is breaking par 23.08% of the time, ranking 35th on TOUR.
    • Fox's average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranks 52nd on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

