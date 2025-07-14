Russell Henley betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Russell Henley reacts to his chip in on the 18th green during the final round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Russell Henley is set to compete in the 2025 Open Championship from July 17-20 at Royal Portrush Golf Club. Henley's best finish in this tournament came last year when he placed fifth with a score of 5-under.
Henley's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|5
|69-75-66-69
|-5
|2023
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|2022
|T62
|70-72-68-75
|-3
|2021
|MC
|70-72
|+2
At The Open Championship
- In Henley's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished fifth after posting a score of 5-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Henley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T2
|68-68-61-69
|-14
|375.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T10
|70-72-72-71
|+5
|165.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T5
|74-68-73-71
|-2
|287.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T46
|65-74-72-67
|-2
|14.300
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|64-68-70-70
|-12
|175.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-68
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T30
|72-70-74-69
|-3
|35.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|1
|72-68-67-70
|-11
|700.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T6
|63-70-66-70
|-15
|91.667
Henley's recent performances
- Henley has finished in the top 10 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
- Henley has an average of -0.096 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Henley has averaged 1.109 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Henley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.028
|-0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.574
|0.548
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|6
|0.504
|0.737
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.295
|-0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|1.345
|1.109
Henley's advanced stats and rankings
- Henley ranks 15th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.574.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.19% ranks 14th on TOUR.
- Henley excels in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, ranking sixth with an average of 0.504.
- He ranks fifth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,246 points.
- Henley's Strokes Gained: Total average of 1.345 ranks fifth on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.89% ranks 16th, while his Par Breakers percentage of 23.61% ranks 23rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.