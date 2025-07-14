PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Russell Henley betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Russell Henley reacts to his chip in on the 18th green during the final round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Russell Henley is set to compete in the 2025 Open Championship from July 17-20 at Royal Portrush Golf Club. Henley's best finish in this tournament came last year when he placed fifth with a score of 5-under.

    Latest odds for Henley at The Open Championship.

    Henley's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024569-75-66-69-5
    2023MC73-76+7
    2022T6270-72-68-75-3
    2021MC70-72+2

    At The Open Championship

    • In Henley's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished fifth after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Henley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT268-68-61-69-14375.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1070-72-72-71+5165.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT574-68-73-71-2287.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC77-75+10--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4665-74-72-67-214.300
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT864-68-70-70-12175.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC79-68+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3072-70-74-69-335.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard172-68-67-70-11700.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT663-70-66-70-1591.667

    Henley's recent performances

    • Henley has finished in the top 10 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
    • Henley has an average of -0.096 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Henley has averaged 1.109 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Henley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.028-0.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150.5740.548
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green60.5040.737
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.295-0.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Total51.3451.109

    Henley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Henley ranks 15th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.574.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.19% ranks 14th on TOUR.
    • Henley excels in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, ranking sixth with an average of 0.504.
    • He ranks fifth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,246 points.
    • Henley's Strokes Gained: Total average of 1.345 ranks fifth on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.89% ranks 16th, while his Par Breakers percentage of 23.61% ranks 23rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

