Rory McIlroy betting profile: The Open Championship
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts after playing a shot during a practice round prior to The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 14, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. McIlroy looks to improve on his missed cut from last year's tournament as he competes for the Claret Jug.
McIlroy's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|78-75
|+11
|2023
|T6
|71-70-69-68
|-6
|2022
|3
|66-68-66-70
|-18
|2021
|T46
|70-70-69-71
|E
At The Open Championship
- In McIlroy's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
- McIlroy's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished third at 18-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
McIlroy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T2
|68-65-66-68
|-13
|245.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T6
|64-71-68-65
|-12
|250.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T19
|74-72-74-67
|+7
|58.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-78
|+9
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T47
|74-69-72-72
|+3
|15.750
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T7
|66-67-69-68
|-10
|187.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|64-69-61-72
|-22
|30.292
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|P1
|72-66-66-73
|-11
|750.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T5
|70-66-65-64
|-15
|96.250
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|P1
|67-68-73-68
|-12
|750.000
McIlroy's recent performances
- McIlroy has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
- McIlroy has an average of 0.494 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.706 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McIlroy has averaged 0.858 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.632
|0.494
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.177
|-0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|31
|0.227
|0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.754
|0.706
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2
|1.790
|0.858
McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings
- McIlroy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.632 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 322.2 yards ranks second on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McIlroy has sported a 0.177 mark that ranks 68th on TOUR. He ranks 58th with a 67.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McIlroy has delivered a 0.754 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranks 10th by breaking par 24.52% of the time.
- McIlroy ranks second in FedExCup Regular Season points with 3,219 points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of The Open Championship.
