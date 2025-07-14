Rory McIlroy betting profile: The Open Championship

McIlroy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.632 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 322.2 yards ranks second on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McIlroy has sported a 0.177 mark that ranks 68th on TOUR. He ranks 58th with a 67.03% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, McIlroy has delivered a 0.754 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranks 10th by breaking par 24.52% of the time.