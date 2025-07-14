PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Rory McIlroy betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts after playing a shot during a practice round prior to The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 14, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts after playing a shot during a practice round prior to The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 14, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Rory McIlroy will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. McIlroy looks to improve on his missed cut from last year's tournament as he competes for the Claret Jug.

    Latest odds for McIlroy at The Open Championship.

    McIlroy's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC78-75+11
    2023T671-70-69-68-6
    2022366-68-66-70-18
    2021T4670-70-69-71E

    At The Open Championship

    • In McIlroy's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
    • McIlroy's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished third at 18-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    McIlroy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT268-65-66-68-13245.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT664-71-68-65-12250.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1974-72-74-67+758.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-78+9--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4774-69-72-72+315.750
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT766-67-69-68-10187.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1264-69-61-72-2230.292
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentP172-66-66-73-11750.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT570-66-65-64-1596.250
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipP167-68-73-68-12750.000

    McIlroy's recent performances

    • McIlroy has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
    • McIlroy has an average of 0.494 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.706 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McIlroy has averaged 0.858 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.6320.494
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.177-0.401
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green310.2270.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.7540.706
    Average Strokes Gained: Total21.7900.858

    McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McIlroy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.632 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 322.2 yards ranks second on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McIlroy has sported a 0.177 mark that ranks 68th on TOUR. He ranks 58th with a 67.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McIlroy has delivered a 0.754 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranks 10th by breaking par 24.52% of the time.
    • McIlroy ranks second in FedExCup Regular Season points with 3,219 points this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Brian Harman betting profile: The Open Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Harris English betting profile: The Open Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Bryson DeChambeau betting profile: The Open Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Genesis Scottish Open

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T2

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T2

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T4

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    6

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -7

    7

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T8

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T11

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +1

    T13

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -4

    T13

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T13

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW