Justin Hastings betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Amateur Justin Hastings of Cayman Islands plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Justin Hastings will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Open Championship
- This is Hastings' first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Hastings' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T55
|73-73-73-76
|+15
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T13
|69-67-65-70
|-13
|March 10, 2024
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
Hastings' recent performances
- Hastings had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 13-under.
- Hastings has an average of -0.044 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.584 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hastings has averaged 0.527 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hastings' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.080
|-0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.009
|0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.114
|-0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.896
|0.584
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.922
|0.527
Hastings' advanced stats and rankings
- Hastings has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.009 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Hastings sports a 0.114 mark.
- On the greens, Hastings has delivered a 0.896 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.08, and his Par Breakers percentage is 20.83%.
- Hastings has a Driving Distance average of 304.6 yards this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 68.98%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hastings as of the start of The Open Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.