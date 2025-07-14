Romain Langasque betting profile: The Open Championship
Romain Langasque of France tees off on the seventh hole on day two of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 27, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Romain Langasque will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. He'll be looking to improve on his previous performances in this prestigious major tournament.
Langasque's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|WD
|-
|-
|2023
|T33
|70-74-67-74
|+1
|2021
|MC
|74-73
|+7
At The Open Championship
- In Langasque's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he withdrew from the tournament.
- Langasque's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 33rd at 1-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Langasque's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T55
|71-67-67-75
|E
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|3
|66-68-67-64
|-15
|--
Langasque's recent performances
- Langasque has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished third with a score of 15-under.
- Langasque has an average of 0.113 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.364 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Langasque has averaged 0.702 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Langasque's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.051
|0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.103
|0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.300
|0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.056
|0.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.091
|0.702
Langasque's advanced stats and rankings
- Langasque posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.051 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 310.6 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Langasque sported a -0.103 mark. He has a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Langasque delivered a -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 31.25, and he breaks par 18.06% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Langasque as of the start of The Open Championship.
