7H AGO

Romain Langasque betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Romain Langasque of France tees off on the seventh hole on day two of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 27, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)



    Romain Langasque will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. He'll be looking to improve on his previous performances in this prestigious major tournament.

    Latest odds for Langasque at The Open Championship.

    Langasque's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024WD--
    2023T3370-74-67-74+1
    2021MC74-73+7

    At The Open Championship

    • In Langasque's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he withdrew from the tournament.
    • Langasque's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 33rd at 1-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Langasque's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5571-67-67-75E--
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish Open366-68-67-64-15--

    Langasque's recent performances

    • Langasque has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished third with a score of 15-under.
    • Langasque has an average of 0.113 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.364 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Langasque has averaged 0.702 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Langasque's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.0510.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.1030.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.3000.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.0560.364
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.0910.702

    Langasque's advanced stats and rankings

    • Langasque posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.051 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 310.6 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Langasque sported a -0.103 mark. He has a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Langasque delivered a -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 31.25, and he breaks par 18.06% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Langasque as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

