Robert MacIntyre betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
NORTH BERWICK, SCOTLAND - JULY 14: Robert MacIntyre of Scotland interacts with his caddie, Michael Burrow on the ninth tee during day four of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 14, 2024 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Robert MacIntyre will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. MacIntyre aims to improve on his previous performances at this prestigious major tournament.
MacIntyre's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T50
|72-75-72-74
|+9
|2023
|T71
|74-71-73-76
|+10
|2022
|T34
|70-74-69-68
|-7
|2021
|T8
|72-69-65-67
|-7
At The Open Championship
- In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 9-over.
- MacIntyre's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for eighth at 7-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
MacIntyre's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T65
|68-71-72-71
|+2
|3.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|71-67-70-66
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|2
|70-74-69-68
|+1
|500.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|65-72-69-65
|-9
|17.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T20
|71-74-73-72
|+2
|51.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|68-70-64-71
|-7
|86.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T47
|68-70-73-76
|+3
|15.750
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|69-68-72-67
|-4
|22.656
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|64-69-68-71
|-16
|3.900
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T66
|71-68-73-71
|-1
|6.625
MacIntyre's recent performances
- MacIntyre has finished in the top five once, in the top 10 twice, and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished second with a score of 1-over.
- MacIntyre has an average of 0.265 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.694 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre has averaged 1.602 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.288
|0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.458
|0.520
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|71
|0.072
|0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|0.055
|0.694
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.873
|1.602
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.288 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.9 yards ranks 123rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre is sporting a 0.458 mark that ranks 27th on TOUR. He ranks 24th with a 69.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, MacIntyre is delivering a 0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.45, and he ranks 74th by breaking par 22.05% of the time.
- MacIntyre has accumulated 1,254 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 20th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.