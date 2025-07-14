Rikuya Hoshino betting profile: The Open Championship

Hoshino has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.045 (118th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranks 118th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoshino sports a -0.197 mark that ranks 138th on TOUR. He ranks 140th with a 63.89 percent Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hoshino has delivered a -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.18, and he ranks 54th by breaking par 22.50 percent of the time.