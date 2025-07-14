Rikuya Hoshino betting profile: The Open Championship
Rikuya Hoshino of Japan plays his third shot on the 10th hole on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 10, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Rikuya Hoshino will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. He'll look to improve on his previous performances in this prestigious major tournament.
Hoshino's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|79-73
|+10
|2023
|T60
|75-69-70-77
|+7
|2022
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|2021
|MC
|74-72
|+6
At The Open Championship
- In Hoshino's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
- Hoshino's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 60th at 7-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Hoshino's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T41
|65-72-74-64
|-9
|14.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|66-76
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T39
|67-69-71-66
|-11
|14.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T26
|65-70-73-73
|-7
|19.289
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T64
|70-66-73-71
|-8
|2.427
Hoshino's recent performances
- Hoshino's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 26th at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished with a score of 7-under.
- Hoshino has an average of 0.225 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoshino has averaged 0.059 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoshino's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.045
|0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.197
|-0.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|106
|-0.033
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.057
|0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.332
|0.059
Hoshino's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoshino has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.045 (118th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranks 118th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoshino sports a -0.197 mark that ranks 138th on TOUR. He ranks 140th with a 63.89 percent Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoshino has delivered a -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.18, and he ranks 54th by breaking par 22.50 percent of the time.
- Hoshino has accumulated 68 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 181st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoshino as of the start of The Open Championship.
