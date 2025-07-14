PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
10H AGO

Rikuya Hoshino betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rikuya Hoshino of Japan plays his third shot on the 10th hole on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 10, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Rikuya Hoshino will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. He'll look to improve on his previous performances in this prestigious major tournament.

    Latest odds for Hoshino at The Open Championship.

    Hoshino's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC79-73+10
    2023T6075-69-70-77+7
    2022MC75-73+4
    2021MC74-72+6

    At The Open Championship

    • In Hoshino's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
    • Hoshino's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 60th at 7-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Hoshino's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4165-72-74-64-914.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-71-2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC66-76E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3967-69-71-66-1114.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2665-70-73-73-719.289
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-72-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-71E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT6470-66-73-71-82.427

    Hoshino's recent performances

    • Hoshino's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 26th at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished with a score of 7-under.
    • Hoshino has an average of 0.225 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoshino has averaged 0.059 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoshino's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.0450.225
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.197-0.422
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green106-0.0330.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.0570.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.3320.059

    Hoshino's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoshino has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.045 (118th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranks 118th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoshino sports a -0.197 mark that ranks 138th on TOUR. He ranks 140th with a 63.89 percent Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoshino has delivered a -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.18, and he ranks 54th by breaking par 22.50 percent of the time.
    • Hoshino has accumulated 68 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 181st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoshino as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

