Riki Kawamoto betting profile: The Open Championship
Riki Kawamoto of Japan plays a shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Riki Kawamoto will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20, 2025, for The Open Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the The Open Championship
- This is Kawamoto's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Kawamoto's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-74
|+12
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-82
|+19
|--
Kawamoto's recent performances
- Kawamoto's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the U.S. Open, where he scored 12-over.
- He has an average of 0.153 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kawamoto has an average of -0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.927 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kawamoto's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.250
|0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.438
|-0.968
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.120
|-0.688
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.015
|-0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.292
|-1.927
Kawamoto's advanced stats and rankings
- Kawamoto has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.250 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 322.5 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kawamoto is sporting a -1.438 mark. He has a 52.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kawamoto has delivered a 0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 32.00, and he is breaking par 11.11% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kawamoto as of the start of The Open Championship.
