PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Rickie Fowler betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rickie Fowler of the United States plays a shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Rickie Fowler of the United States plays a shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Rickie Fowler will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20, 2025, for The Open Championship. The tournament returns to the Northern Ireland venue where Xander Schauffele claimed victory in 2024 with a score of 9-under par.

    Latest odds for Fowler at The Open Championship.

    Fowler's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20247179-69-74-75+13
    2023T2372-73-67-72E
    2021T5369-72-75-65+1

    At The Open Championship

    • In Fowler's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished 71st after posting a score of 13-over.
    • Fowler's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 23rd at even par.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Fowler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1865-72-67-66-1447.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-71-2--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3670-77-64-67-221.625
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT772-73-69-73-1176.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1670-64-67-74-548.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1563-71-69-69-885.000
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage6872-67-72-73E6.250
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3075-65-73-75E26.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5269-68-69-69-56.125

    Fowler's recent performances

    • Fowler has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.
    • Fowler has an average of 0.336 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fowler has averaged 0.881 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee570.2050.336
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.0220.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green125-0.0830.231
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.0120.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Total990.0870.881

    Fowler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fowler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.205 (57th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranks 85th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler sports a -0.022 mark that ranks 113th on TOUR. He ranks 127th with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fowler has delivered a -0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranks 79th by breaking par 21.93% of the time.
    • Fowler has accumulated 532 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 71st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Stewart secures first career PGA TOUR Americas win at Bromont Open

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for Barracuda qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Royal Portrush: Nine things to know about host of 153rd Open Championship

    Need to Know
    Official

    Genesis Scottish Open

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T2

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T2

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T4

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    6

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -7

    7

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T8

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T11

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +1

    T13

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -4

    T13

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T13

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW