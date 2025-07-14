Rickie Fowler betting profile: The Open Championship

Fowler has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.

Fowler has an average of 0.336 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.