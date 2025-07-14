Rickie Fowler betting profile: The Open Championship
Rickie Fowler of the United States plays a shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Rickie Fowler will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20, 2025, for The Open Championship. The tournament returns to the Northern Ireland venue where Xander Schauffele claimed victory in 2024 with a score of 9-under par.
Fowler's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|71
|79-69-74-75
|+13
|2023
|T23
|72-73-67-72
|E
|2021
|T53
|69-72-75-65
|+1
At The Open Championship
- In Fowler's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished 71st after posting a score of 13-over.
- Fowler's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 23rd at even par.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Fowler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T18
|65-72-67-66
|-14
|47.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|70-77-64-67
|-2
|21.625
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T7
|72-73-69-73
|-1
|176.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|70-64-67-74
|-5
|48.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T15
|63-71-69-69
|-8
|85.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|68
|72-67-72-73
|E
|6.250
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|75-65-73-75
|E
|26.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|69-68-69-69
|-5
|6.125
Fowler's recent performances
- Fowler has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.
- Fowler has an average of 0.336 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fowler has averaged 0.881 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|57
|0.205
|0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.022
|0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|125
|-0.083
|0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.012
|0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|0.087
|0.881
Fowler's advanced stats and rankings
- Fowler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.205 (57th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranks 85th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler sports a -0.022 mark that ranks 113th on TOUR. He ranks 127th with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fowler has delivered a -0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranks 79th by breaking par 21.93% of the time.
- Fowler has accumulated 532 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 71st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of The Open Championship.
