Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Rasmus HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark plays a shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Rasmus Højgaard returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20, 2025. He'll look to improve upon his previous performance in this prestigious major tournament.
Højgaard's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T60
|74-72-74-75
|+11
|2023
|MC
|78-71
|+7
At The Open Championship
- In Højgaard's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 11-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-5
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T46
|71-73-74-75
|+13
|16.125
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T43
|64-69-70-69
|-8
|11.625
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T67
|68-74-75-74
|+7
|6.750
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|66-70-71-67
|-6
|40.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|65-67-68-75
|-9
|9.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|2
|59-70-64-68
|-27
|162.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T32
|73-67-75-74
|+1
|30.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T32
|66-67-70-69
|-8
|21.214
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.
- Højgaard has an average of 0.590 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.657 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged 0.272 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.200
|0.590
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.177
|0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|102
|-0.013
|0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.300
|-0.657
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.290
|0.272
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.200 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.8 yards ranks tenth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sports a -0.177 mark that ranks 134th on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 66.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Højgaard has delivered a -0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 174th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.92, and he ranks 59th by breaking par 22.33% of the time.
- Højgaard has accumulated 414 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 86th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.