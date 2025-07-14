PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rasmus HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark plays a shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)



    Rasmus Højgaard returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20, 2025. He'll look to improve upon his previous performance in this prestigious major tournament.

    Latest odds for Højgaard at The Open Championship.

    Højgaard's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6074-72-74-75+11
    2023MC78-71+7

    At The Open Championship

    • In Højgaard's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 11-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Højgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-72+6--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-70-5--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4671-73-74-75+1316.125
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4364-69-70-69-811.625
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6768-74-75-74+76.750
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2366-70-71-67-640.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4865-67-68-75-99.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans259-70-64-68-27162.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3273-67-75-74+130.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3266-67-70-69-821.214

    Højgaard's recent performances

    • Højgaard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.
    • Højgaard has an average of 0.590 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.657 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Højgaard has averaged 0.272 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.2000.590
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.1770.331
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green102-0.0130.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.300-0.657
    Average Strokes Gained: Total142-0.2900.272

    Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.200 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.8 yards ranks tenth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sports a -0.177 mark that ranks 134th on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 66.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Højgaard has delivered a -0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 174th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.92, and he ranks 59th by breaking par 22.33% of the time.
    • Højgaard has accumulated 414 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 86th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

