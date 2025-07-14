Bryson DeChambeau betting profile: The Open Championship
Bryson DeChambeau returns to compete in The Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club from July 17-20. He'll be looking to improve on his missed cut from last year's tournament.
DeChambeau's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|2023
|T60
|74-70-74-73
|+7
|2022
|T8
|69-74-67-66
|-12
|2021
|T33
|71-70-72-65
|-2
At The Open Championship
- In DeChambeau's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- DeChambeau's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for eighth at 12-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
DeChambeau's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T2
|71-68-69-70
|-6
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T5
|69-68-69-75
|-7
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|1
|67-69-67-71
|-6
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|2
|68-65-67-64
|-20
|--
|April 14, 2024
|Masters Tournament
|T6
|65-73-75-73
|-2
|--
DeChambeau's recent performances
- DeChambeau has finished in the top five 4 times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished first with a score of 6-under.
- DeChambeau has an average of 0.856 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- DeChambeau has averaged 1.775 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
DeChambeau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|1.560
|0.856
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.093
|0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.208
|0.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.016
|0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.876
|1.775
DeChambeau's advanced stats and rankings
- DeChambeau has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.560 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 329.5 yards is impressive.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, DeChambeau is sporting a 0.093 mark. He has a 60.56 percent Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, DeChambeau has delivered a 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.10, and he is breaking par 23.89 percent of the time.
- DeChambeau has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 20.56 percent this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for DeChambeau as of the start of The Open Championship.
