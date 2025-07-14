PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
10H AGO

Bryson DeChambeau betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Bryson DeChambeau of the United States hits a chip shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

    Bryson DeChambeau returns to compete in The Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club from July 17-20. He'll be looking to improve on his missed cut from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for DeChambeau at The Open Championship.

    DeChambeau's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC76-75+9
    2023T6074-70-74-73+7
    2022T869-74-67-66-12
    2021T3371-70-72-65-2

    At The Open Championship

    • In DeChambeau's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
    • DeChambeau's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for eighth at 12-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    DeChambeau's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC73-77+10--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT271-68-69-70-6--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT569-68-69-75-7--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    June 16, 2024U.S. Open167-69-67-71-6--
    May 19, 2024PGA Championship268-65-67-64-20--
    April 14, 2024Masters TournamentT665-73-75-73-2--

    DeChambeau's recent performances

    • DeChambeau has finished in the top five 4 times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished first with a score of 6-under.
    • DeChambeau has an average of 0.856 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • DeChambeau has averaged 1.775 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    DeChambeau's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-1.5600.856
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.0930.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2080.345
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.0160.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.8761.775

    DeChambeau's advanced stats and rankings

    • DeChambeau has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.560 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 329.5 yards is impressive.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, DeChambeau is sporting a 0.093 mark. He has a 60.56 percent Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, DeChambeau has delivered a 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.10, and he is breaking par 23.89 percent of the time.
    • DeChambeau has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 20.56 percent this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for DeChambeau as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

