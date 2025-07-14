PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Paul Waring betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Paul Waring of England plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Paul Waring tees off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. He'll look to improve on his previous performance at this tournament, where he missed the cut in 2021.

    Latest odds for Waring at The Open Championship.

    Waring's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021MC72-76+8

    At The Open Championship

    • In Waring's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
    • This is Waring's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Waring's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenW/D69-69-2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-77+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC67-74-3--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4765-72-66-70-79.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-72+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-72-4--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-76+7--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-72+8--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-69-1--

    Waring's recent performances

    • Waring's best finish in his last ten appearances was tied for 47th at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished with a score of 7-under.
    • Waring has an average of 0.100 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Waring has averaged -0.829 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Waring's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.1960.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.711-0.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.525-0.468
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.294-0.141
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.726-0.829

    Waring's advanced stats and rankings

    • Waring's average Driving Distance is 305.2 yards this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Waring sports a -0.711 mark.
    • On the greens, Waring has a -0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.23.
    • Waring has accumulated 9 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 220th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate is 19.66%, while his Par Breakers percentage is also 19.66%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Waring as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

