Paul Waring betting profile: The Open Championship

Paul Waring of England plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Paul Waring tees off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. He'll look to improve on his previous performance at this tournament, where he missed the cut in 2021.
Waring's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|MC
|72-76
|+8
At The Open Championship
- In Waring's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- This is Waring's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Waring's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|W/D
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|67-74
|-3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T47
|65-72-66-70
|-7
|9.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
Waring's recent performances
- Waring's best finish in his last ten appearances was tied for 47th at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished with a score of 7-under.
- Waring has an average of 0.100 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Waring has averaged -0.829 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Waring's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.196
|0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.711
|-0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.525
|-0.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.294
|-0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.726
|-0.829
Waring's advanced stats and rankings
- Waring's average Driving Distance is 305.2 yards this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Waring sports a -0.711 mark.
- On the greens, Waring has a -0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.23.
- Waring has accumulated 9 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 220th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate is 19.66%, while his Par Breakers percentage is also 19.66%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Waring as of the start of The Open Championship.
