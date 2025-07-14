Nico Echavarria betting profile: The Open Championship
Nico Echavarria of Colombia plays his third shot on the 18th hole on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 10, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Nico Echavarria is set to compete in the 2025 The Open Championship from July 17-20 at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, Northern Ireland. This prestigious tournament marks a significant challenge for Echavarria as he takes on one of golf's most iconic majors.
At the The Open Championship
- This is Echavarria's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Echavarria's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|64-72-72-67
|-5
|31.875
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T6
|66-67-69-66
|-20
|95.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|70-70-69-73
|+2
|4.600
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|68-74-71-73
|+2
|19.125
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T25
|68-66-66-70
|-14
|33.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T28
|66-68-62-74
|-18
|5.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|51
|73-70-69-84
|+8
|13.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T32
|69-63-68-72
|-8
|21.214
Echavarria's recent performances
- Echavarria has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
- Echavarria has an average of 0.228 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria has averaged 0.338 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.017
|0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.155
|0.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|172
|-0.440
|-0.579
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.580
|0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.278
|0.338
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.155 (73rd) this season.
- His Greens in Regulation percentage stands at 66.48%, ranking him 77th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a strong 0.580 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him eighth on TOUR.
- He ranks 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranks 45th by breaking par 22.68% of the time.
- Echavarria has accumulated 628 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 61st in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of The Open Championship.
