8H AGO

Nico Echavarria betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nico Echavarria of Colombia plays his third shot on the 18th hole on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 10, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Nico Echavarria of Colombia plays his third shot on the 18th hole on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 10, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Nico Echavarria is set to compete in the 2025 The Open Championship from July 17-20 at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, Northern Ireland. This prestigious tournament marks a significant challenge for Echavarria as he takes on one of golf's most iconic majors.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at The Open Championship.

    At the The Open Championship

    • This is Echavarria's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Echavarria's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2264-72-72-67-531.875
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-72+2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT666-67-69-66-2095.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC78-75+13--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5970-70-69-73+24.600
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4168-74-71-73+219.125
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2568-66-66-70-1433.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2866-68-62-74-185.500
    April 13, 2025Masters Tournament5173-70-69-84+813.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3269-63-68-72-821.214

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • Echavarria has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
    • Echavarria has an average of 0.228 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Echavarria has averaged 0.338 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.0170.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.1550.344
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green172-0.440-0.579
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.5800.346
    Average Strokes Gained: Total730.2780.338

    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.155 (73rd) this season.
    • His Greens in Regulation percentage stands at 66.48%, ranking him 77th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a strong 0.580 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him eighth on TOUR.
    • He ranks 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranks 45th by breaking par 22.68% of the time.
    • Echavarria has accumulated 628 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 61st in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

