Patrick Reed betting profile: The Open Championship
Patrick Reed of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the third hole on day one of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 03, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Patrick Reed returns to Royal Portrush Golf Club for The Open Championship, set to tee off July 17-20, 2025. Reed aims to improve upon his recent performances in this prestigious major tournament.
Reed's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T33
|70-74-68-73
|+1
|2022
|T47
|72-68-76-67
|-5
|2021
|MC
|72-71
|+3
At The Open Championship
- In Reed's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 1-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Reed's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|73-74-71-70
|+8
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|3
|71-70-69-69
|-9
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|T53
|69-70-71-69
|-5
|--
|April 14, 2024
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|74-70-73-72
|+1
|--
Reed's recent performances
- Reed has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
- Reed has an average of -0.040 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Reed has averaged 0.480 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Reed's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.051
|-0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.714
|0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.116
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.430
|0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.079
|0.480
Reed's advanced stats and rankings
- Reed has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.714 this season.
- His Driving Distance average stands at 295.0 yards for the 2025 season.
- Reed has maintained a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 61.67% in the current season.
- On the greens, Reed has delivered a 0.430 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season.
- He has averaged 28.70 Putts Per Round in 2025, while breaking par 18.89% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Reed as of the start of The Open Championship.
