9H AGO

Patrick Reed betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Reed of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the third hole on day one of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 03, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Patrick Reed returns to Royal Portrush Golf Club for The Open Championship, set to tee off July 17-20, 2025. Reed aims to improve upon his recent performances in this prestigious major tournament.

    Latest odds for Reed at The Open Championship.

    Reed's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T3370-74-68-73+1
    2022T4772-68-76-67-5
    2021MC72-71+3

    At The Open Championship

    • In Reed's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Reed's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2373-74-71-70+8--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    April 13, 2025Masters Tournament371-70-69-69-9--
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipT5369-70-71-69-5--
    April 14, 2024Masters TournamentT1274-70-73-72+1--

    Reed's recent performances

    • Reed has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
    • Reed has an average of -0.040 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Reed has averaged 0.480 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Reed's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.051-0.040
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.7140.323
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.1160.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.4300.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.0790.480

    Reed's advanced stats and rankings

    • Reed has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.714 this season.
    • His Driving Distance average stands at 295.0 yards for the 2025 season.
    • Reed has maintained a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 61.67% in the current season.
    • On the greens, Reed has delivered a 0.430 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season.
    • He has averaged 28.70 Putts Per Round in 2025, while breaking par 18.89% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Reed as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

