Patrick Cantlay betting profile: The Open Championship
Patrick Cantlay of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Patrick Cantlay returns to Royal Portrush Golf Club for The Open Championship, taking place July 17-20. He'll look to improve upon his recent performances in this prestigious major tournament.
Cantlay's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T25
|73-68-75-73
|+5
|2023
|T33
|70-75-67-73
|+1
|2022
|T8
|70-67-71-68
|-12
|2021
|MC
|74-69
|+3
At The Open Championship
- In Cantlay's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 5-over.
- Cantlay's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for eighth at 12-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Cantlay's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T32
|66-72-67-69
|-14
|24.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T12
|67-68-68-69
|-8
|115.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|72-73-69-74
|E
|105.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T4
|65-68-70-65
|-12
|300.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T13
|67-69-67-71
|-10
|90.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T36
|74-72-73-71
|+2
|24.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T33
|71-67-74-77
|+1
|20.071
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T12
|69-70-70-73
|-6
|125.000
Cantlay's recent performances
- Cantlay has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.
- Cantlay has an average of 0.327 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cantlay has averaged 0.860 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.330
|0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.598
|0.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|64
|0.101
|0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.093
|0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|1.122
|0.860
Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings
- Cantlay has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.330 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranks 78th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantlay is sporting a 0.598 mark that ranks 12th on TOUR. He ranks second with a 71.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cantlay is delivering a 0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranks 13th by breaking par 24.11% of the time.
- Cantlay currently ranks 18th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,275 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of The Open Championship.
