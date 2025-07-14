PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
10H AGO

Patrick Cantlay betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Cantlay of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Patrick Cantlay of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Patrick Cantlay returns to Royal Portrush Golf Club for The Open Championship, taking place July 17-20. He'll look to improve upon his recent performances in this prestigious major tournament.

    Latest odds for Cantlay at The Open Championship.

    Cantlay's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2573-68-75-73+5
    2023T3370-75-67-73+1
    2022T870-67-71-68-12
    2021MC74-69+3

    At The Open Championship

    • In Cantlay's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Cantlay's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for eighth at 12-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Cantlay's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3266-72-67-69-1424.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1267-68-68-69-8115.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1272-73-69-74E105.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT465-68-70-65-12300.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1367-69-67-71-1090.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3674-72-73-71+224.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3371-67-74-77+120.071
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1269-70-70-73-6125.000

    Cantlay's recent performances

    • Cantlay has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.
    • Cantlay has an average of 0.327 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cantlay has averaged 0.860 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.3300.327
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.5980.381
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green640.1010.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.0930.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121.1220.860

    Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cantlay has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.330 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranks 78th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantlay is sporting a 0.598 mark that ranks 12th on TOUR. He ranks second with a 71.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cantlay is delivering a 0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranks 13th by breaking par 24.11% of the time.
    • Cantlay currently ranks 18th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,275 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    WiretoWire: Gotterup outlasts McIlroy in Scotland

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Wire to Wire
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    PGA TOUR studios, ATTN: team up with Druski for 'Truth or Putt' – a bold new spin on golf content

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Shipley wins The Ascendant for second career title

    Daily Wrap Up
    Official

    Genesis Scottish Open

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T2

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T2

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T4

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    6

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -7

    7

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T8

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T11

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +1

    T13

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -4

    T13

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T13

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW