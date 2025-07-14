Patrick Cantlay betting profile: The Open Championship

Cantlay has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.330 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranks 78th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantlay is sporting a 0.598 mark that ranks 12th on TOUR. He ranks second with a 71.23% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Cantlay is delivering a 0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranks 13th by breaking par 24.11% of the time.