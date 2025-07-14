PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Padraig Harrington betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Padraig Harrington of Ireland plays his second shot on the 18th hole on day three of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 12, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)



    Padraig Harrington will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 in the 2025 The Open Championship. Harrington finished tied for 22nd in his last appearance at this tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Harrington at The Open Championship.

    Harrington's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2272-73-71-72+4
    2023T6474-71-73-74+8
    2022MC69-78+3
    20217272-68-73-71+4

    At The Open Championship

    • In Harrington's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Harrington's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT7169-70-72-72+32.850
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-71+5--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC68-75+1--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT2272-73-71-72+485.000
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-71+1--
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipMC77-75+10--
    April 7, 2024Valero Texas OpenMC75-75+6--
    March 31, 2024Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--

    Harrington's recent performances

    • Harrington's best finish in his last 10 appearances was a tie for 22nd at The Open Championship, where he finished with a score of 4-over.
    • Harrington has an average of -0.209 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.388 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Harrington has averaged -1.109 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Harrington's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.583-0.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.332-0.435
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.014-0.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.400-0.388
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.329-1.109

    Harrington's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harrington has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.583 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harrington has sported a -0.332 mark.
    • On the greens, Harrington has delivered a -0.400 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.25.
    • Harrington's average Driving Distance this season is 302.8 yards.
    • He has accumulated three FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 229th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harrington as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

