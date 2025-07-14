Padraig Harrington betting profile: The Open Championship
Padraig Harrington of Ireland plays his second shot on the 18th hole on day three of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 12, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Padraig Harrington will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 in the 2025 The Open Championship. Harrington finished tied for 22nd in his last appearance at this tournament in 2024.
Harrington's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T22
|72-73-71-72
|+4
|2023
|T64
|74-71-73-74
|+8
|2022
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|2021
|72
|72-68-73-71
|+4
At The Open Championship
- In Harrington's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 4-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Harrington's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T71
|69-70-72-72
|+3
|2.850
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T22
|72-73-71-72
|+4
|85.000
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|--
|April 7, 2024
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 31, 2024
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
Harrington's recent performances
- Harrington's best finish in his last 10 appearances was a tie for 22nd at The Open Championship, where he finished with a score of 4-over.
- Harrington has an average of -0.209 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.388 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Harrington has averaged -1.109 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harrington's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.583
|-0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.332
|-0.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.014
|-0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.400
|-0.388
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.329
|-1.109
Harrington's advanced stats and rankings
- Harrington has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.583 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harrington has sported a -0.332 mark.
- On the greens, Harrington has delivered a -0.400 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.25.
- Harrington's average Driving Distance this season is 302.8 yards.
- He has accumulated three FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 229th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Harrington as of the start of The Open Championship.
