Oliver Lindell betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Oliver Lindell of Finland tees off on the first hole on day four of the Austrian Alpine Open presented by SalzburgerLand 2025 at Golfclub Gut Altentann on June 01, 2025 in Henndorf am Wallersee, Austria. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Oliver Lindell is set to compete in The Open Championship from July 17-20, 2025, at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, Northern Ireland. This marks Lindell's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At The Open Championship
- This is Lindell's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Oliver Lindell's recent performances
- No recent performances data available for Lindell in his past five starts.
Oliver Lindell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Oliver Lindell's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats are available for Lindell in his past five performances or for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lindell as of the start of The Open Championship.
