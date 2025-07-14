PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Oliver Lindell betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Oliver Lindell of Finland tees off on the first hole on day four of the Austrian Alpine Open presented by SalzburgerLand 2025 at Golfclub Gut Altentann on June 01, 2025 in Henndorf am Wallersee, Austria. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Oliver Lindell of Finland tees off on the first hole on day four of the Austrian Alpine Open presented by SalzburgerLand 2025 at Golfclub Gut Altentann on June 01, 2025 in Henndorf am Wallersee, Austria. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

    Oliver Lindell is set to compete in The Open Championship from July 17-20, 2025, at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, Northern Ireland. This marks Lindell's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Lindell at The Open Championship.

    At The Open Championship

    • This is Lindell's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Oliver Lindell's recent performances

    • No recent performances data available for Lindell in his past five starts.

    Oliver Lindell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Oliver Lindell's advanced stats and rankings

    • No advanced stats are available for Lindell in his past five performances or for the 2025 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lindell as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

